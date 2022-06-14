ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangel University receives $10M, largest gift ever, from owners of Hobby Lobby, Mardel

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

The family that owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel Christian & Education stores donated $10 million to Evangel University in support of several initiatives championed by the new president.

The gift from the Green family announced Tuesday is the largest in the 67-year history of the private, Christian institution in Springfield.

The donation will support new initiatives outlined by Mike Rakes, Evangel president, including the complete renovation of a residential dorm, a new state-of-the art arena, and a field house on campus.

The donation is the lead gift for a $22 million new construction campaign.

“We thank the Green’s for their landmark contribution,” said Rakes, in a news release.

“This gift fuels growing momentum as we expand the university’s footprint to raise up Spirit-driven students full of compassion with the skills to innovate in every vocation. This investment is the spark needed to continue transforming the student experience and move the university into the future.”

Once the campaign is fully funded, campus upgrades will include:

  • The complete renovation of a residence hall. The new state-of-the-art dorm will include living spaces along with private study areas and innovative meeting and lounging areas.
  • A new arena that will provide opportunities for the entire student body to attend varsity basketball and volleyball games together. It will also provide a new space for concerts, chapel, and other activities.
  • The construction of a new field house that will be home to the university’s football program, coaches’ offices, athletic trainers, and state-of-the-art varsity weight room.
  • A new lighted artificial intramural field.

In mid-May, Shirley Rowden, a philanthropist from central Missouri and a supporter of Evangel, gave a $1 million lead donation for the fieldhouse.

The two gifts together will get Evangel to the halfway mark of its campaign. Fundraising will continue.

Construction timelines and details about these projects will be announced soon.

Rakes was unanimously elected president of Evangel in July of 2021.

In Rakes’ first year, he led upgrades to enhance the core of campus including new outdoor basketball courts and a revitalization of the student union.

Under his leadership, the university documented the highest total giving in a fiscal year in the history of the school.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Evangel University receives $10M, largest gift ever, from owners of Hobby Lobby, Mardel

