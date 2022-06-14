ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Officials: Hundreds of fish die in Cherokee Park pond amid blistering heat, algae bloom

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELPnY_0gAmBGMq00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sweltering temperatures and a potential algal bloom likely caused hundreds of fish to die this week in Cherokee Park's Willow Pond , officials said.

A fisheries specialist went out Tuesday afternoon and found "hundreds of fish" had died at Willow Pond by Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road in the northern section of Cherokee Park, said Nathan Brooks, program manager with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

"It's not a full-scale die-off. He saw plenty of fish still around, so it's probably a one-off situation," Brooks said. "He would assume there had been oxygen depletion from the combination of hot weather and a potential algal bloom."

Louisville heat wave: 'Deadly' heat grips city, prompting warnings and fears for unsheltered population

Brooks said catfish, carp, bluegill and bass are the four main species in Willow Pond, which is stocked through the Fishing in the Neighborhoods Program the state operates primarily in urban areas.

Louisville has joined cities and towns in a large swath of the country experiencing a heat wave that began Monday afternoon and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, with temperatures above 90 degrees and, at times, topping 100 degrees.

An algal bloom, meanwhile, occurs when colonies of algae, the simple plants that live in freshwater bodies and the sea, grow out of control and choke off aquatic life while often discoloring the water.

An algal bloom can also harm birds, pets and humans in serious cases.

Brooks said the specialist shared a similar event with fish in the pond in 2014. The department is scheduled to survey Willow Pond next spring, which involves shocking the body of water to check fish population levels and determine if restocking is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7PfJ_0gAmBGMq00

Metro Parks spokesman Jon Reiter said the department was aware of the fish kill and deferred to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources fisheries specialist for comment on possible causes.

Olmsted Parks Conservancy President Layla George, whose nonprofit supports and helps maintain Louisville's 17 public parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, told The Courier Journal she suspects runoff from the Cherokee Golf Course contributed to the fish kill.

"Likely due to warm water, high nighttime temps, and algae bloom made worse by current management practices," George told The Courier Journal.

There has been "no fish kill at Chickasaw Pond, for comparison," she said.

George's group had sought in recent weeks to take over Cherokee Golf Course and turn it into more park space featuring walking trails.

George added a University of Louisville biology professor, Andrew Mehring, told her higher chlorophyll and methane emission levels measured in the pond are “all signs of a pond that's potentially receiving lots of nutrients or fertilizer runoff.”

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Officials: Hundreds of fish die in Cherokee Park pond amid blistering heat, algae bloom

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Zoneton firefighters battle house fire in Hillview area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Zoneton Fire Department battled a house fire in the Hillview area in Bullitt County on Tuesday. Crews received a report about a house fire on Barricks Road just before 11 a.m., spokesman Rich Carlson said. Those inside the home, including a woman and...
wdrb.com

2nd Street Bridge reopens after woman crashes into guardrail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2nd Street Bridge was closed in both directions for over an hour after a car crashed into a guardrail Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's 1st Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge. Investigators say a woman in the southbound lanes of the bridge lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason before hitting a guardrail.
Wave 3

Firefighters battle heavy garage fire in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany firefighters fought and finally beat a heavy fire in a garage around noon on Sunday, June 12. It happened in a pole barn behind a home in the 700 Block of West 6th Street. NAFD Battalion Chief Chris Koehler said two cars and two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane. Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.
Wave 3

Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found burned in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Around 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to 600 block of Barret Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. In an alley near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Fish Kill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Environment
Wave 3

Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman who was found dead inside a home in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2500 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a person down inside a home.
Centre Daily

Gas station security guard kills man he accused of stealing a beer, Kentucky cops say

A security guard has been charged with murder in the killing of a man at a Thorntons gas station, Kentucky cops say. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, in downtown Louisville. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found the victim with a gunshot wound in the gas station parking lot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLKY.com

Man found shot to death in car in West Louisville

WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a man found shot to death in a car in West Louisville. LMPD said a call came in around 6:30 p.m. reporting a shooting in a laundromat parking lot in a strip mall located at 26th and West Broadway, where the Parkland, California, and Russell neighborhoods converge.
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy