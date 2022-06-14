Officials: Hundreds of fish die in Cherokee Park pond amid blistering heat, algae bloom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sweltering temperatures and a potential algal bloom likely caused hundreds of fish to die this week in Cherokee Park's Willow Pond , officials said.

A fisheries specialist went out Tuesday afternoon and found "hundreds of fish" had died at Willow Pond by Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road in the northern section of Cherokee Park, said Nathan Brooks, program manager with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

"It's not a full-scale die-off. He saw plenty of fish still around, so it's probably a one-off situation," Brooks said. "He would assume there had been oxygen depletion from the combination of hot weather and a potential algal bloom."

Louisville heat wave: 'Deadly' heat grips city, prompting warnings and fears for unsheltered population

Brooks said catfish, carp, bluegill and bass are the four main species in Willow Pond, which is stocked through the Fishing in the Neighborhoods Program the state operates primarily in urban areas.

Louisville has joined cities and towns in a large swath of the country experiencing a heat wave that began Monday afternoon and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, with temperatures above 90 degrees and, at times, topping 100 degrees.

An algal bloom, meanwhile, occurs when colonies of algae, the simple plants that live in freshwater bodies and the sea, grow out of control and choke off aquatic life while often discoloring the water.

An algal bloom can also harm birds, pets and humans in serious cases.

Brooks said the specialist shared a similar event with fish in the pond in 2014. The department is scheduled to survey Willow Pond next spring, which involves shocking the body of water to check fish population levels and determine if restocking is needed.

Metro Parks spokesman Jon Reiter said the department was aware of the fish kill and deferred to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources fisheries specialist for comment on possible causes.

Olmsted Parks Conservancy President Layla George, whose nonprofit supports and helps maintain Louisville's 17 public parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, told The Courier Journal she suspects runoff from the Cherokee Golf Course contributed to the fish kill.

"Likely due to warm water, high nighttime temps, and algae bloom made worse by current management practices," George told The Courier Journal.

There has been "no fish kill at Chickasaw Pond, for comparison," she said.

George's group had sought in recent weeks to take over Cherokee Golf Course and turn it into more park space featuring walking trails.

George added a University of Louisville biology professor, Andrew Mehring, told her higher chlorophyll and methane emission levels measured in the pond are “all signs of a pond that's potentially receiving lots of nutrients or fertilizer runoff.”

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Officials: Hundreds of fish die in Cherokee Park pond amid blistering heat, algae bloom