These 3 Under $50 Events In Atlanta Are Sure To Keep Your Pride Month Lit & Light

By Èmil Flemmon
 3 days ago
With only 16 days left to celebrate National Pride Month, events for the budget-friendly crowd, or those looking for more toned-down activities. These local spots in the Metro area are sure to keep your pockets lean and allow you to make new memories.

Atlanta Braves Pride night will take place on June 22 at Truist Park as they take on the San Franciso Giants at 7:20 p.m. Now, based on the package chosen, you can show your pride for as little as $30.

Perks include a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy from 5:20 to 7:20 and a Pride tumbler. For each ticket sold, $3 will be donated to Atlanta-based nonprofit organization the Lost N Found Youth.

The charitable foundation works to combat homelessness for those a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Find out more as to how you can help, here.

Ambient + Studio, at 585 Wells Street Southwest, will pay homage to queer fashion and culture when its doors open on June 25 at 5 p.m.

The event venue is also working in conjunction with the nonprofit organization SnapCo. and empowerment group, The Knights and Orchid Society. Both companies will receive a portion of ticket sales. SnapCo. is a Black trans-led entity creating safer environments for those who enjoy being "their authentic selves." Right on SnapCo!

But wait, it gets better...

For all the women's basketball fans out there, you can check out the Atlanta Dream on June 24 at the Gateway Center Arena. Doors open at 3 p.m. and tickets are no lower than $25. Lost N Found Youth also partnered with the Dream to receive financial support based on ticket sales.

Cheers to a continued Happy Pride and saving coins!

