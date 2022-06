Danville Director of Community Development Logan Cronk says a public hearing will be scheduled, perhaps within the next 30 days, on how the city should spend $150,000 in additional relief money designed to help low income households or individuals affected by COVID. This is separate from the city’s ARPA funds already voted on. Cronk says only 22 municipalities in the nation received this extra money. And one thing that helps is not being known as a community that receives this type of federal funding, but does not use it. Cronk says Danville will definitely use it.

