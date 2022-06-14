Motorcyclist dead after being ejected, slammed into guard rail in Kansas
REPUBLIC COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One man is dead after being thrown off of his motorcycle on Tuesday and hitting a guardrail.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a Harley Davidson Road King Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 near mile marker 242.2 when it attempted to pass a Yukon GMC which was slowing down to turn left on Talmo Road. The motorcycle struck the GMC and the driver was ejected, hitting a nearby guardrail.Fatality crash victims identified by KHP
Scott McIntosh, 58, of Olathe, was driving the motorcycle and suffered a fatal injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
