ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Motorcyclist dead after being ejected, slammed into guard rail in Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5gUf_0gAmApr800

REPUBLIC COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One man is dead after being thrown off of his motorcycle on Tuesday and hitting a guardrail.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a Harley Davidson Road King Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 near mile marker 242.2 when it attempted to pass a Yukon GMC which was slowing down to turn left on Talmo Road. The motorcycle struck the GMC and the driver was ejected, hitting a nearby guardrail.

Fatality crash victims identified by KHP

Scott McIntosh, 58, of Olathe, was driving the motorcycle and suffered a fatal injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 4

Related
KSNT News

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee […]
WIBW

5 rushed to hospital following crash southwest of Clinton Lake

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to a Douglas Co. hospital on Friday evening after a 2-vehicle accident southwest of Clinton Lake. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, deputies closed the intersection of E 251 and N 851 Diagonal Rd. southwest of Clinton Lake following a 2-vehicle injury accident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Guard Rail#Traffic Accident#Yukon Gmc#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Train derails north of Lawrence; no injuries reported

Post updated at 6:10, 6:15, 8:52 p.m. Friday, June 17:. About 30 cars from a coal train derailed north of Lawrence Friday afternoon in Douglas County, according to a spokesperson for Union Pacific. There were no injuries reported, George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed. Diepenbrock...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Olathe man in custody after police chase ends in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man is in custody after a police chase ended in the Lawrence Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Thursday night. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, while parked westbound on 33rd St. at the stop light for the Iowa St. intersection, deputies said they saw a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by Austin Thomas Whitacre, 23, of Olathe, speed north on Iowa.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning. They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Jefferson County fire burns in garage and home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jefferson County Dispatch confirmed firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Valley Mead Road at Lakeside Village near Perry Lakeside. Authorities said the fire was inside a subdivision and was not impeding traffic or causing delays on any major roads. This is a developing story. We’ll update when we learn […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Fatality crash victims identified by KHP

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people who died in a car crash on Monday in Jefferson County have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to a KHP crash log, Thomas Mika, 61, and Gerald Counter, 73, both of Topeka, died in a car crash at 3:40 p.m. on June 13 in Jefferson County. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy