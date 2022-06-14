ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Incumbent Jackie E. Hayes wins State House district race in Dillon county

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Incumbent South Carolina Rep. D - Jackie E. “Coach” Hayes won the Statehouse district 55 primary election race with 63% of votes against Dillon County Councilman, Jamal Campbell with 37%. The total was 2,318 to 1,363 votes.

On the Republican side, Robert Norton, with 57% of votes, won against former law enforcement officer Tracey Pelt who had 43% of votes. The total was 1,496 to 1,114 votes.

Unofficial results are rolled in Tuesday night as Dillon County Board of Voter Registration and Elections counts. About 8.4% of the registered voters cast their ballots in South Carolina.

Primary election results will be unofficial until Thursday, the deadline for counties to certify their results and report then to the South Carolina Election Commission. The state will then certify election results on Friday. Any hand-count audits of county-level results must happen on Wednesday.

Hayes will face Norton in the general election for the seat on Nov. 8.

Polling precincts for District 55’s race include two locations in Loris, two in Green Sea, and one in Nicols.

Hayes, 60, has held the position and has been reelected since 1999. Campbell said he felt good about his run on Tuesday night.

“Those people came out and they voted, and all we can do is try,” Campbell said. “I think it was a good run, and thank you to the people who voted for change.”

The Sun News was unable to make contact with Hayes, Norton and Pelt, after multiple attempts.

