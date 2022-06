DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday afternoon, police surrounded the 900 block of North Bell Street after an argument over a car battery turned deadly. “This is a senseless case,” Dothan Police Chief, Will Benny said. “This was over a car battery basically. A car battery was taken and traded in for a new one and Mr. Marsh didn’t want to give up the new car battery to go back with the car that he had borrowed. Absolutely ridiculous.”

