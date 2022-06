Tom Hanks, 65, stepped in to protect his wife Rita Wilson, 65 ,after the couple found themselves swarmed by fans in New York City. A video obtained by TMZ (as seen HERE) shows the famous duo on Wednesday night (June 15) leaving a restaurant and walking towards their car as fans surrounded them to take pictures on their phones. One fan bumped into Rita, 65, from behind and she tripped and almost fell to the floor. “Stop it!” Rita yelled, as Tom, who was walking slightly behind his wife, rushed towards her.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO