Truck crash into guardrail on I-80 near McCarran Blvd causes lane reductions

Sponsored: Recently, new southbound interstate 580 lanes have opened near the Reno Spaghetti Bowl. Construction to renovate the spaghetti bowl has reached important milestones this spring. Over the past year and a half, multiple bridges have been widened and roughly 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete placed. Now, drivers are traveling some of those new southbound lanes as crews renovate the middle lanes. The community is getting a “sneak peek” of what the new interstate will look like!

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO