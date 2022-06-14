ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccarran, NV

Truck crash into guardrail on I-80 near McCarran Blvd causes lane reductions

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A truck crash on Tuesday...

foxreno.com

KOLO TV Reno

Rock Boulevard reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police responded Thursday afternoon to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. It happened around 12:30 p.m. June 16, 2022 on Rock Boulevard near Glendale Avenue. Northbound Rock closed just north of Glendale and reopened at about 4:30 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Big rig crashes through guardrail on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:30 P.M. UPDATE: Crews have wrapped up guardrail repairs along I-80 eastbound at the E. McCarran Boulevard off-ramp after a big rig crashed through it Tuesday morning. NDOT reminded drivers to check NVRoads.com for traffic information. ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are working to repair 250 feet of...
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, another injured after a solo-vehicle crash in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

On Tuesday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Carson City. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to I-580 northbound at Fairview Drive at approximately 11:40 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a silver Jeep with at least two occupants was involved in the accident.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews respond to RV fire in Sparks; roads reopen

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police Department reports all streets in the area are open. ORIGINAL STORY: Investigators are on scene of an RV fire that shut down a road in Sparks Tuesday afternoon. It was reported just after 12 p.m. on June 14, 2022. Linda...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is dead following a rollover in Carson City. It happened just before midnight south of the Fairview Drive exit on I-580. Troopers said three teenagers were in a silver Jeep heading north when the driver lost control and rolled. The teen who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, troopers said.
CARSON CITY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Auto Collision on Rock Boulevard [Sparks, NV]

Female Victim Injured in Traffic Accident on Shaber Avenue. The accident happened on South Rock Boulevard and Shaber Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say the woman was making a turn when she collided with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the incident remain...
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, one person was killed following a single-vehicle accident in Reno. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Interstate 580, north of Moana Lane at approximately 10:51 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that a white Honda sedan was southbound when it flipped and went over the guardrail for reasons that are yet to be known.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person killed, two hospitalized in rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a late night rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane Saturday. Trooper Charles Caster with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP) say that around 10:51 p.m. crews responded to southbound I-580 near the Moana Lane exit for a single vehicle rollover crash.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Update

Sponsored: Recently, new southbound interstate 580 lanes have opened near the Reno Spaghetti Bowl. Construction to renovate the spaghetti bowl has reached important milestones this spring. Over the past year and a half, multiple bridges have been widened and roughly 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete placed. Now, drivers are traveling some of those new southbound lanes as crews renovate the middle lanes. The community is getting a “sneak peek” of what the new interstate will look like!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two rescued from Tahoe Rim Trail, treated for hypothermia

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to plan ahead after rescuing two people from the Tahoe Rim Trail north of Incline Village who were suffering from hypothermia. The rescue happened Monday, June 13, 2022 around 7 p.m. in the area of Rose...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno’s micromobility project now operating in downtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno kicked off its micromobility project Wednesday in downtown. The micromobility lanes on Virginia Street – from Liberty Street to 5th Street-- and 5th Street – from Vine Street to Evans Avenue – provide a special path for lightweight vehicles like scooters or bikes.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspected burglar arrested at construction site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a construction site on I-80 near Lockwood. Daniel Howard, 60, was arrested June 11, 2022 after reports of a person trespassing on the construction site around 11:30 p.m. Patrol deputies found Howard attempting to hide at the site, the sheriff’s office said.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX40

Motorcycle rider dies along SR-49 in high-speed crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcycle rider was killed along State Route 49 around 11 p.m. on Thursday after falling off the bike and colliding with an oncoming car, according to CHP Grass Valley. CHP said that the rider, 36, of Tahoe City was headed southbound on SR-49 when he approached a curve at […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Incline Village company introduces the Spacruzzi

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a unique style of boat being produced by a company based in Incline Village. “It’s a hot tub that floats,” said owner Alex Kanwetz. He drew it up on the back of a cocktail napkin about four months ago, and Spacruzzi was born.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Search on for suspected shoe thieves in Carson City

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people suspected of stealing from the Famous Footwear in Carson City. It happened Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. at the store on Topsy Lane. The sheriff’s office said several people walked...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Rising diesel costs creating challenges for northern Nevada trucking companies

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is the second-highest in the country when it comes to the average regular gas price -- right behind California. Nevadans are all feeling it here in the Silver State, but the price of diesel also makes it a challenge for local trucking companies like Capurro Trucking out of Reno.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Big crowd greets Pony Express Re-ride in Nevada's oldest town

A throng of cell-phone and camera wielding onlookers greeted the Pony Express Re-rider to Genoa around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. As the two riders galloped into town a cheer went up. Moments later the mochila was transferred from one horse to the next, and was on its way south down Foothill...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Long-awaited Tahoe South Events Center coming along, expected to open next spring

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Work continues at the Tahoe South Events Center, slated to open in Stateline in the spring of 2023. KOLO8 News Now’s Mike Stefansson recently stopped by the site to talk with Carol Chaplin, President/CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, who says this $100-million project is well over a decade in the making.
STATELINE, NV
FOX Reno

Exploring Our Backyard: Taking a spin on the Tahoe East Shore Trail

As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Tahoe East Shore Trail. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
RENO, NV

