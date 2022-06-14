ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada 2022 primary election results: Governor's race, US Senate, and more

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: No election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back for updates....

foxreno.com

Comments / 2

Related
8 News Now

Nevada senators call for swift classification of new federal wildland firefighter job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, are urging the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to implement a wildland firefighter job classification. On Friday, the Nevada senators joined Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, in a letter to OPM calling for them to swiftly implement provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and […]
NEVADA STATE
KITV.com

Leading Lt. Governor candidates face off in debate

HONOLULU (KITV)- As the countdown to Hawaii's primary continues, things are starting to heat up. On Friday, the four leading democratic candidates for Lt Governor faced off for the first time at a in-person forum. Overall they were all friendly toward each other, which makes a lot of sense seeing...
HAWAII STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Supreme Court justices asked pointed questions about a fast-track appeal of a school vouchers ballot measure that a state court judge rejected for hiding the huge effect it would have on the state budget. An attorney representing initiative proponent Education Freedom PAC conceded Thursday that...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
kunr.org

Nevada election volunteers talk vigilance and civic responsibility

In rural Washoe Valley, poll worker Catherine Oakley was pleasantly surprised by the community’s investment in the midterm primary. It was her first time working an election. "Personally, I think it’s great, just to be in a democracy and be able to voice your opinion," said Oakley. "Especially when...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Election State#U S Senate#Senate Assembly
thefallonpost.org

2022 Nevada Primary Election Results

Nearly four and a half hours after polls closed Tuesday night, unofficial results were released for the 2022 Nevada Primary Election. Once all mail-in ballots are counted, the results will be finalized, and Churchill County Commissioners will officially canvass the votes on June 22 in a 4:30 p.m. meeting. For...
publicradiotulsa.org

Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
sjvsun.com

Late-arriving ballots deliver lead changes in Valley election results

Ballots from last week’s primary election continue to trickle into county elections offices as a result of California’s vote-by-mail system, shaking up results in some key races. The following is the latest update in the close races from around the Central Valley:. 13th Congressional District. Asm. Adam Gray...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Northern California pair repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of a nationwide scheme in which they smuggled drugs nationwide. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Moody and Myra Minks. They’re accused of shipping marijuana from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thefallonpost.org

The Annual Pony Express Re-Ride Streaks Through Nevada

The logistics alone are staggering – 1,900 miles through eight states with 750 riders posted every two to three miles, riding their piece of the original 1861 trail. Horses, people, radio operators, maps, the media, and most important – the mochila. Every June the National Pony Express Re-ride...
FALLON, NV
sjvsun.com

Officially Congresswoman: Conway takes oath, succeeds Nunes in Congress

Residents of California’s 22nd Congressional District are once again represented in the House of Representatives as Connie Conway (R–Tulare) took the oath of office at the end of business Tuesday. That ends a nearly six-month stretch that the district’s constituents were without a Congressman after former representative Devin...
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy