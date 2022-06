1961— While civil rights activists from the UW risk life and liberty traveling through the Deep South as Freedom Riders seeking to integrate interstate bus travel, about 150 supporters of the Student Council on Civil Rights rally on the library mall then march to the Capitol. They want Governor Gaylord Nelson to petition Mississippi governor Ross Barnett to release former UW student James Wahlstrom and other Freedom Riders jailed in his state. Nelson is away at a conference, but an aide to the liberal Democrat tells the group the governor agrees with them and condemns the arrests. But the Daily Cardinal is not impressed by what it calls a “harmless, and purposeless parade,” and editorializes that “Perhaps someday someone will really do what needs to be done instead of remaining content with childish publicity stunts.”[i]

