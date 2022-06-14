ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

[Updated June 15]: One killed, two injured in hit-and-run at 21st and Mission

By Eleni Balakrishnan
Mission Local
Mission Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car crash at 21st and Mission streets early Tuesday morning left 29-year-old driver Sara Paredes dead, and passengers from both cars injured, according to authorities. Paredes’ social media shows she attended John O’Connell High School in the Mission District. Mission Station police officers responded to a...

missionlocal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Antioch man dies in fatal Bay Bridge crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Driver killed after vehicle shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat. Police said they believe the victim was the […]
FREMONT, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat in Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A swimmer was critically injured after being hit by a party boat in Lake Berryessa, authorities said. The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote part of the Napa County lake. A woman in her 30s was hit by the boat's propeller, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

1 man found dead, another injured in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY -- Police are investigating what they describe as a homicide involving two men thought to be experiencing homelessness that occurred in Castro Valley Saturday morning.Deputies went to the 3600 block of Castro Valley Boulevard to follow up on 911 calls reporting a bleeding man in the area around 7:40 a.m.The deputies found the injured man, who told them he had been attacked behind a pharmacy store in the area. The man said he was beaten with a crowbar during the attack, police said.Looking behind the building, the deputies found a man with no pulse or respiration. They tried unsuccessfully to revive him but he was pronounced dead by responding paramedics, police said.The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police.According to police, it is possible that the injured man used a choke hold to subdue his attacker.An autopsy and thorough forensic investigation will be completed.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Travelers Speak Out Following Knife Attack at SFO

Police have released more details on a knife attack that occurred at San Francisco International Airport Friday. According to officials, a man went into the international terminal and pulled out what appeared to be a large knife and assaulted three people. It was business as usual at SFO Saturday, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Lsb Updated#Vision Zero Sf
CBS San Francisco

Oakland cyclist killed in hit-and-run Thursday night

OAKLAND - A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was riding his bicycle in downtown Oakland Thursday night.Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Oakland man was riding his bike on Jefferson Street near 14th Street when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction, according to Oakland police.The cyclist was riding in a designated bike lane at the time, police said.He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.His name has not yet been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said. The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders […]
BENICIA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured in knife attack at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO — A suspect is in custody after three people were attacked at San Francisco International Airport at around 6 p.m. Friday, authorities confirmed. According to San Francisco police, a man drove a vehicle to the airport and entered the international terminal’s pre-security area. He then walked through the departure terminal and took out a sharp weapon, KRON-TV reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD sergeant dies by suicide during investigation

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco police sergeant died by suicide Wednesday inside his Excelsior district home as internal affairs investigators were conducting an undisclosed investigation, officials and sources told KTVU Thursday. The city medical examiner identified the sergeant at 40-year-old Christopher Morris, who worked at Park Station. Officers found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Bayview District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that transpired in the Bayview District on Monday, June 13. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 1300 block of Ingalls Street for a report of a possible shooting. While responding to the incident, officers were informed that a shooting victim was privately transported to a local hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

YouTube Offices, Surrounding Buildings Get All-Clear After Evacuation for Object: SBPD

Crews safely removed an old military ordnance after it was found in the area of Bayhill Drive between Cherry Avenue and El Camino Real in San Bruno, officials said Thursday. Just after 3 p.m., San Bruno police said their officers received a report from workers at a construction site that they located an object that was suspected to be an old military ordnance.
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for missing woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night, it announced on Thursday. Zoe Hunt, 18, was last seen in the 3800 block of Market Street at around 8:00 p.m. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police described Hunt as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police go undercover to bust fireworks sale, arrest dealer

(BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has begun fireworks season with a bust, obtaining illegal fireworks and explosives from an undercover operation, the department announced Wednesday. Police received information about a fireworks dealer in San Mateo County, where fireworks are illegal and authorities warn of fines up to $10,000 and imprisonment. Police designed an […]
SAN MATEO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy