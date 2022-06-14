SEE IT: White House lawyer recalls telling Eastman to hire a 'great effing criminal defense lawyer'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed an extended clip of one previewed at the end of the Jan. 6 committee's hearing Monday.

The vice chairwoman of the committee tweeted out testimony of former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann recalling receiving a call from John Eastman, an attorney working with former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election , the day after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It was the day after. Eastman — I don't remember why he called me, or he texted me or called me, wanted to talk with me. And he said he couldn't reach others. And he started to ask me something dealing with Georgia and preserving something potentially for appeal," Herschmann said.

Then, the part of the clip that was aired Tuesday played in which Herschmann said, "I said to him, are you out of your effing mind. I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth for now on: 'orderly transition.'"

He then told Eastman to repeat those words to him.

"Eventually he said 'orderly transition,'" Herschmann said. "I said, 'Good, John. Now, I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life! Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer — you're going to need it.'"

Cheney presented the extended clip "to give you a sense of the gravity of these issues" in discussing what the committee plans to focus on in its next hearing set for Thursday.

"The select committee will examine President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6th and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President [Mike] Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes. As a federal judge has indicated, this likely violated two federal criminal statutes," she said.

"President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing and had been told it was illegal," Cheney added. "Despite this, President Trump plotted with a lawyer named John Eastman and others to overturn the outcome of the election on Jan. 6."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has criticized the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt. He released a 12-page rebuttal to the Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday.