Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a signing ceremony for Senate Bill 718 to become law. The bill is intended to help student-athletes in Missouri to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Currently, a college or university must hold a financial development program for a student-athlete that wants to profit off their name, image, and likeness. The law prevents schools from acting as an agent for students athletes or attempting to influence their choice.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO