ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Vespa raffle, plant sale, Italian food, drink and music will make June 25 Vespa Festa a can’t miss event!

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scWFL_0gAm8atQ00

SPONSORED::

Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien is where the fun will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at their annual Vespa Festa.

You can enjoy a host of activities including eating Italian entrees and baked goods, sipping festive wines and beers, viewing a demonstration of Pizzica style dancing from Puglia, tapping your toes to Italian music, shopping the Rosso Gardens plant stand, as well as the Casa’s Italian Market.

And of course at the center of the festivities you will see a plethora of Vespas from vintage to modern, plus you can purchase raffle tickets to win a Vespa of your very own! Raffle tickets are available NOW and you need not be present to win. The winner will be drawn at the Festa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGyct_0gAm8atQ00

This event is all in celebration of the iconic Italian Scooters, with proceeds to support the continuing vitality and growth of Burien’s Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center.

While you are there, be sure to check out the Casa Caffe where you can find authentic and delicious coffee, pastries, panini and gelato on a daily basis -not just for the festival. The Casa Italiana is a remarkable addition to our region’s cultural scene. Inside you will find displays honoring the contributions of Seattle’s founding Italian families, a history rich in resilience, hard work and faithful determination. The Center also plays host to the Honorary Consulate of Italy of the State of Washington- Idaho and Montana, with an honorary consul who can preform certain official duties on-site.find out more here: https://www.casaitalianacc.org/italian-honorary-consulate-seattle/

Come support the Casa at this can’t miss event. Volunteers and staff wish you “Benvenuti a Casa Nostra” Welcome to our house!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrB29_0gAm8atQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsmag.net

A Visit to… Crescent Valley Lavender Farm

Crossing the wooden bridge at 11501 Crescent Valley Drive NW, just outside of Gig Harbor and midway between Soundview and 144th, the sight up the hill to your right will leave you breathless. About 2,000 lavender mounds in varying colors of greens, pinks, deep purple and blue quicken the pulse and delight the eye.
GIG HARBOR, WA
parentmap.com

Marysville Strawberry Festival Carnival!

The Funtastic Carnival returns as an inseparable part of Marysville Strawberry Festival celebrating, offering fair goers a variety of thrilling amusement rides and arcade games of chance for prizes. Please note that carnival hours are weather permitting and dependent on school hours, if necessary. 4-10 p.m. Thursday June 16. 4-10...
MARYSVILLE, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Make the Perfect Landing at Top Gun Bar & Grill

Grab your wingman and touch down at Top Gun Bar & Grill in Puyallup for great food, drinks, and stellar views of small planes taking off and landing at Pierce County’s Thun Field against the scenic backdrop of Mount Rainier. The establishment, which opened three years ago when owners...
PUYALLUP, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
State
Washington State
Burien, WA
Society
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Image from the Burien Strawberry Festival website. Strawberry growing has a long history in the Puget Sound region. Berry farms have dotted the area from Whatcom County to counties around the south end of the sound for nearly 200 years. While there are fewer berry farms now and the industry looks a little different these days, and kids don’t usually earn their pocket money picking berries by the flat in the summer like I did, we still love our strawberries.
BURIEN, WA
KING-5

Raise a pint at this Woodinville dog park

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you're in the market for unadulterated joy, step inside Ales and Tails in Woodinville. The indoor dog park/taproom is a place for both pets and their humans to feel at home. “It’s a dream come true,” said owner Taz Logan. She turned nearly...
WOODINVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Plant#Pastries#Localevent#Local Life#Food Drink#Italian Scooters#The Casa Caffe#The Casa Italiana
seattleite.com

Weekend Wanderings: Sleeping Lady Resort in Leavenworth is a Beautiful Escape

Leavenworth will always have a special place in my heart. My family visited throughout my childhood during the summer and also in the winter when the Bavarian-style village transforms into a festive holiday destination. As a kid, this was absolutely delightful. It’s no surprise that over the years, word has gotten out and it’s a popular destination for Seattleites and other tourists all year long.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

A touch of France in a Federal Way dog park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — There's no lake at the French Lake off-leash dog park in Federal Way. And until recently there wasn't anything particularly French about it, either. So when Hanna Banks went in search of a community project to achieve Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Gold Award, she worked with local partners to build the "Bark de Triomphe," a five-foot-high archway designed to challenge and entertain the park's four-legged visitors.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Drink, Shop, and Eat at the Seattle Night Market

What happens when you roll a food festival, high-end craft fair, a dance party, and a cocktail party into one event? You get the 4th annual Summer Solstice Night Market. This highly popular event is 21+ only and fills the very large Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park in Northeast Seattle. The party spills outside the building, too, and promises to overflow with fun.
SEATTLE, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Chow down at the Father’s Day Manchester Salmon Bake

PORT ORCHARD — The Friends of the Manchester Library (FOML), a nonprofit group, will stage its annual salmon bake Sunday, June 19, for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the Manchester Library’s 75th year of operation, according to FOML officials. The...
MANCHESTER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southseattleemerald.com

Black-Owned 23rd Ave Brewery Opening Soon in the Central District

On a recent sunny afternoon, as school let out at nearby Washington Middle School, I met with two owners of the new 23rd Ave Brewery in the Central District. Located on the corner of 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street, the brewery is one of only two Black-owned in Seattle, the other being Métier, also in the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Bellevue : Top 7 Places to Visit in Bellevue , Washington

Most people view Bellevue as a part of Seattle. Bellevue, although it is part of the Seattle metro area, is an independent town and a popular destination for people of all walks of life. People think of Seattle when they think about rain. The Northwest climate isn’t quite as dry...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

A little slice of Hawaii in Ballard

SEATTLE — For a little slice of paradise in Seattle, head to Little Tin in Ballard. The brainchild of partners Kalei Apo and Frankie Goodman, Little Tin is a speakeasy-style bar with exposed brick walls, a ton of lush pothos plants, and touches of Hawaii — which makes sense, because Apo and Goodman met in Kauai.
SEATTLE, WA
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
366
Followers
864
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy