On Wednesday, Grace and Mercy had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Christian County Leadership Class’s renovations to their house. Grace and Mercy is a non-profit transitional recovery home that takes in women from incarceration, homelessness, and crisis. Executive Director Joanna Mack says issues such as addiction and mental illness are simply “symptoms of the hurt” and their goal is to help the women begin to love their lives.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO