Lodi School District receiving grant funding for Middle School energy upgrade

The Lodi School District is moving up scheduling for one of its major referendum projects after receiving news the district has been approved for a $342,000 grant to improve energy efficiency.

District Superintendent Vince Breunig announced the win for the district in Monday’s board of education meeting as the board took the uncontroversial vote to accept the grand funding.

District Building and Grounds Director Neal Reible worked with Madison-based clean energy consultancy Slipstream to apply for the grant which is offered by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin through their Energy Innovation Grant Program.

“This was going to be a part of the referendum, which is awesome, because [the cost of] everything else is going up,” Breunig told the board, explaining that the project was slated for sometime between year three and year four of the referendum.”

Board President H. Adam Steinberg pointed out that an additional benefit would be the immediate savings of having a more efficient system in place sooner.

“With those changes to the controls there should be energy savings,” said Steinberg, “so we’ll get two more years of energy cost savings.”

Breunig clarified that the sum of $342,310 would not go directly to the district, but that it would be shared with Slipstream and other partners in the project, but that the total cost of controller installation would be covered.

The original estimated cost of controls replacement as outlined in the referendum was over $300,000, as Steinberg estimated between $320,000 and 329,000.

The grant was offered to 46 companies, nonprofits and municipal organizations across the state divided into three categories: renewable energy and energy storage, comprehensive energy planning and third, as was the case for the school district, energy efficiency and demand response.