ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Lodi School District receiving grant funding for Middle School energy upgrade

By Jonathan Stefonek
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
 2 days ago

The Lodi School District is moving up scheduling for one of its major referendum projects after receiving news the district has been approved for a $342,000 grant to improve energy efficiency.

District Superintendent Vince Breunig announced the win for the district in Monday’s board of education meeting as the board took the uncontroversial vote to accept the grand funding.

District Building and Grounds Director Neal Reible worked with Madison-based clean energy consultancy Slipstream to apply for the grant which is offered by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin through their Energy Innovation Grant Program.

“This was going to be a part of the referendum, which is awesome, because [the cost of] everything else is going up,” Breunig told the board, explaining that the project was slated for sometime between year three and year four of the referendum.”

Board President H. Adam Steinberg pointed out that an additional benefit would be the immediate savings of having a more efficient system in place sooner.

“With those changes to the controls there should be energy savings,” said Steinberg, “so we’ll get two more years of energy cost savings.”

Breunig clarified that the sum of $342,310 would not go directly to the district, but that it would be shared with Slipstream and other partners in the project, but that the total cost of controller installation would be covered.

The original estimated cost of controls replacement as outlined in the referendum was over $300,000, as Steinberg estimated between $320,000 and 329,000.

The grant was offered to 46 companies, nonprofits and municipal organizations across the state divided into three categories: renewable energy and energy storage, comprehensive energy planning and third, as was the case for the school district, energy efficiency and demand response.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, WI
Lodi, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Lodi, WI
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Energy Planning#Green Energy#Middle School#The Lodi School District
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi, WI
10
Followers
62
Post
510
Views
ABOUT

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press have been serving the Wisconsin River valley in Columbia County since 1897. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at poynettepressonline.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy