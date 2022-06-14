Leaders celebrate completion of MLK Innovation Corridor

ATLANTA — Atlanta leaders celebrated a new project meant to add a little more beauty to the city.

The MLK Innovation Corridor is now complete.

It’s a seven-mile corridor stretching down Martin Luther King Drive, from Northside Drive to Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

We asked Mayor Andre Dickens what it means to him.

“We’ve installed road improvements, we made sure we added safety improvements like medians and crosswalks, and we also made sure we had art installed out this corridor, so it’s beautiful. So I encourage everyone to walk or bike on it,” Dickens said.

The whole project took $27 million to complete.

