The man convicted of killing 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel is up for parole and prosecutors want the public’s help to keep him behind bars. David Carroll has spent the last 15 years in prison for the murder of his foster son. At a press conference on Tuesday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters laid out the horrific details of the case. WVXU Reporter Cory Sharber has more on the prosecutor’s plea to the public.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO