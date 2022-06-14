ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Timo Werner impresses for Germany ahead of decisive summer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday saw the last global fixtures of the 2021/2022 FIFA Men’s game – Nations League games with European teams. The best performer was Timo Werner, who scored twice for Germany as they roared to...

Manchester United will allow 26-year-old to leave after almost seven years at the club

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have already departed the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his own targets ahead of the new season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the majority of the Manchester United squad can have no complaints if they’re asked to leave the club.
Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
Chelsea and Inter Milan begin talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku with the £97.5m Belgian striker hoping to return to Italy after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Inter Milan have begun talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku, though the clubs remain far apart on the finances of a deal. Lukaku has held talks with manager Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea’s new owners and the Blues agree that letting their £97.5million club-record signing leave temporarily would be the best solution after a poor first season back at Stamford Bridge.
Timo Werner
Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
Is Marc Overmars in FIFA 23?

Marc Overmars was one of the first-ever Icons added in FIFA 18 post Legends. The Dutch Winger was suspended from FIFA 22 amid allegations of misconduct while working at Ajax, and he is no longer available in packs. This suspension brings new questions for Overmars in the future of FIFA,...
Hungary humiliate England, 4-0; plus goals for Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi

The completely unnecessary UEFA Nations League justified its existence with an hilarious 4-0 win for Hungary over England at Molineux today. Mighty Magyars they may not be, but this is Hungary’s first win on English soil since the famous 6-3 in 1953. It’s also England’s worst defeat on the international stage since 1928, and their worst defeat to a non-Home Nations country since, well, ever. That’s also back-to-back wins for Hungary over England. The only other nations Hungary have beaten more than once in the last couple years are San Marino and Andorra. LOL!
Lukaku ‘desperate’ to return to Inter, Chelsea Prem fixtures, club make Sterling, Dembele, Nkunku top transfer targets

CHELSEA will face Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park in their first game of the season, before travelling to Tottenham the week after. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly placed three players among his top attacking targets after being told he can lead Chelsea's transfer business this summer. Man City's Raheem...
Paul Pogba makes decision on possible Juventus reunion after Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba has been in contact with Juventus for a possible reunion after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Per Sky Sports, he’s reportedly still open about potentially joining PSG, but Pogba’s representatives are finalizing a four-year deal for the player in Turin. Pogba and United confirmed he’d be leaving Old Trafford in early […] The post Paul Pogba makes decision on possible Juventus reunion after Manchester United exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
Women’s European Championship B: Wales v Italy (Sun)

Wales have named 15 of the 17 players who lost to England last weekend for Sunday's inaugural Women's European Championship B match against Italy. The match at Pandy Park, Cross Keys, is the second in a three-nation three-match group, with Ireland beating Italy 30-6 last week in Udine. Wales will...
Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up friendly against Belgium tonight. The Lionesses are unbeaten in 11 matches under Sarina Wiegman and will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil. England vs Belgium LIVE: Updates from Lionesses Euro 2022 warm-upWiegman confirmed her squad for the tournament yesterday, with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that limited her to just four starts in the WSL this season.Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional...
Juventus have a Spanish competitor for Ligue 1 defender

Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus are looking for a solid defender capable of replacing the former captain. While Federico Gatti will try to claim a starting spot alongside Matthijs de Ligt or Leonardo Bonucci, the Bianconeri still need a more accomplished center back. For his part, Benoit Badiashile...
