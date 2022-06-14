1 dead, 1 injured in Pasco County ATV crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Pasco County Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said two men from Wesley Chapel were traveling eastbound on a private dirt road west of Fog Hollow Drive when the driver failed to negative a left curve.

The ATV flipped and came to a final rest on the 62-year-old passenger who died at the scene. The 61-year-old driver was airlifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries. His exact condition is not known at this time.