ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

1 dead, 1 injured in Pasco County ATV crash

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGWsi_0gAm8Dmp00

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Pasco County Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said two men from Wesley Chapel were traveling eastbound on a private dirt road west of Fog Hollow Drive when the driver failed to negative a left curve.

The ATV flipped and came to a final rest on the 62-year-old passenger who died at the scene. The 61-year-old driver was airlifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries. His exact condition is not known at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man escapes serious injury in crash in which two people killed

A Lake County man escaped serious injury in a crash in which two people were killed Wednesday morning in Osceola County. The 36-year-old Groveland man had been driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 9:22 a.m. on State Road 60 when a 63-year-old Fort Pierce man driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass a semi truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Accidents
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Fla#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

1 killed after truck crashes into I-75 overpass at Alico Road exit

A box truck crashed into an I-75 overpass near Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday morning, killing one person, injuring another and creating major traffic congestion on southbound I-75 in Lee County. The truck collided with the Terminal Access Road overpass at the Alico Road exit. According to the South...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy