Cincinnati residents B.J. and Calena Durel made many unsuccessful attempts to start a family. They made the choice to become foster parents to grow their family and give back to the community. Over a couple of years, they brought in and cared for over 10 children. Their journey led them to adoption. Shortly after, the couple also found out that they were expecting twins. They now have five children, and the couple has found new ways to raise awareness and be involved in the foster care community.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO