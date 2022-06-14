Marilyn Dayton, 83, of Pocahontas

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Spencer man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on a gun charge. Forty-one-year-old Demetrius Wright was not allowed to have a gun after a conviction on a domestic abuse charge in 2017, and judges in Iowa and Florida had issued protective orders against him. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Wright had someone else buy him a pistol last year and he displayed the gun in a video, to send a threat to someone. Then, last August, authorities say Wright took a semi-automatic handgun that someone else had used in a shooting, to try to keep police from finding the weapon.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO