Pocahontas, IA

Marilyn Dayton, 83, of Pocahontas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for 83-year-old Marilyn Dayton of Pocahontas will be Friday, June 17th, at...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Landon Shiek, 26, of Algona Formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 26 year old Landon Schiek (Sheek) of Algona, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Monday, June 20th, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Service to follow all at the funeral home.
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Dorothy Janssen, 82, of Pomeroy

A Celebration of Life for 82-year-old Dorothy Janssen of Pomeroy will be Saturday, June 18th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Lizard Township, near Palmer with burial at St. John Cemetery. Powers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
POMEROY, IA
kicdam.com

Sue Ziegenbusch, 71, of Spirit Lake

A memorial services for 71-year-old Sue Ziegenbusch of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, June 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Okoboji. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Judy Ellis, 78, of Deer River, Minnesota Formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 78 year old Judy Ellis of Deer River, Minnesota, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, June 18th, at 11 a.m. at Martine-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Portland Township Cemetery in Burt. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin Mattice Funeral...
EMMETSBURG, IA
Spencer Area Activity Center Updates Board of Supervisors

Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the newly elected members of the Spencer Area Activity Center updated the Clay County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. Hernani Nabuco, one of the newly elected members of the SAAC board said that the facility was “on the path to closure” when he was one of the volunteers appointed to an interim board. The interim board struggled against closure by selling and leasing assets and assessing the programs they offer.
SPENCER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Gallivant Returns to Storm Lake

(story by Dana Larsen...pictured above...JayJay Goodvin and daughter Gigi followed the “T-bone Trail” to Storm Lake’s Plaza Mexico Wednesday) The jovial Iowa Gallivant speaks of two-lane county roads with reverence, and the mom and pop diners with almost a spiritual zeal. Since 2014, he’s been criss-crossing the...
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Decker Verdict To Be Announced Tuesday

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– It has been nearly a month since the fate of Allison Decker was turned over to a judge following a multiple day murder trial, but the verdict is expected to be announced next week. Online court records show a reading of the verdict against Decker,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Paul Johnson, 89, of The Lakes Area

A Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Paul Johnson of the Lakes Area will be Saturday, June 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial at St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Schuchert-Lentz...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Kossuth County Crash

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
kicdam.com

Fatal Accident in Palo Alto County 6-12

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — One Iowa man died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Palo Alto County on Sunday. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner, Iowa was headed west in a Chevy Silverado on Highway 18 east of Cylinder when he failed to follow the curve of the road and crossed the center line. Garner then collided nearly head on with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona, Iowa.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
ALGONA, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
Rescue Task Force Exercise Coming To Paullina Wednesday Afternoon

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Residents of Paullina will likely notice a large police and emergency services presence at South O’Brien High School Wednesday afternoon but it is all a drill. The High Risk Entry and Arrest team is planning to bring equipment and members to a training happening on...
PAULLINA, IA
KIMT

Investigation underway related to the West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District. The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
BRITT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Spencer Man To Spend 8 Years In Prison On Gun Charge

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Spencer man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on a gun charge. Forty-one-year-old Demetrius Wright was not allowed to have a gun after a conviction on a domestic abuse charge in 2017, and judges in Iowa and Florida had issued protective orders against him. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Wright had someone else buy him a pistol last year and he displayed the gun in a video, to send a threat to someone. Then, last August, authorities say Wright took a semi-automatic handgun that someone else had used in a shooting, to try to keep police from finding the weapon.
SPENCER, IA
Obituaries
nwestiowa.com

Lake Park man arrested for OWI in Harris

HARRIS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 12, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Dalen stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Honda Pilot for erratic driving on Highway 9 about two miles southeast of Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Woman To Serve As New Provider For Hartley Clinic

Hartley, Iowa — Recently, it was announced that the medical clinic in Hartley will soon change affiliations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital/Avera. Now, the name of the new provider there has been announced. According to Spencer Hospital officials, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jamie Billings will serve as the primary...
HARTLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Supervisors Talk Iowa Great Lakes Trail and Fiber Internet

Spencer, IA (KICD) — In addition to the election canvass and Spencer Area Activity Center update, the Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed updates for other local projects at their meeting on Tuesday. Assistant County Attorney Barry Sackett gave a brief update on the expansion of the Iowa Great...
CLAY COUNTY, IA

