It is well known at this point that the long-awaited overhaul of Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is on the way, with an announcement of the project expected to be made at the D23 Expo in September. There has been much speculation about what new and exciting attractions Disneyland might add to the thematically incoherent mess left behind by the 1998 overhaul, but the release of Disney & Pixar’s Lightyear has shed some light on the project.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO