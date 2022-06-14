ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Legacy Building

aspensojo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, when Aspen celebrated the centennial of the founding of the Bauhaus, the spotlight was on Austrian-born Herbert Bayer, who attended and taught at the influential German modernist art school. That’s because after Bayer moved here in 1946, at the invitation of Aspen booster Walter Paepcke, he developed a...

www.aspensojo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aspensojo.com

Remembering a Bauhaus Builder

In mid-December, my wife and I decided to take a staycation and booked a room at Aspen Meadows Resort. The boutique property, integrated into the campus of the Aspen Institute on 40 secluded acres just north of town, feels more like a retreat than a hotel. For an architecture and design junkie like myself, and a hand papermaker who specializes in sculpture (my artist wife), this was hallowed ground, an enduring testament to the Bauhaus movement. After founding the Aspen Institute of Humanistic Studies as an intellectual haven for body, mind, and spirit, Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke commissioned Herbert Bayer, an Austrian-American artist and graphic designer who taught at Walter Gropius’s Staatliches Bauhaus art school in Weimar Germany, to create a physical space on a swath of former ranchland that reflected the minimalist ideals of Bauhuas design, which emphasized function over flair. From 1953 to 1973, in tandem with Frank Lloyd Wright acolyte Fritz Benedict, Bayer built dormitories, cafeterias, conference rooms, and exhibition halls—constructed of simple cinder blocks, the structures had flat rooflines and walls of glass and skylights that flooded interiors with natural light, subjugating the built environment to the natural one.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

An Eventful Summer

Aspen is rich, but perhaps not in the way you’re thinking. A good portion of our town’s notorious wealth has been invested in a thriving arts, cultural, and culinary scene that in the warmer months blossoms with a season of festivals, soirees, and events to rival that of anyplace else in the world—certainly of any community its size. And after a two-year hiatus, summer, as Aspenites once celebrated it, is back. From the Aspen Music Festival to Ideas Fest to the Food & Wine Classic, at press time the town’s most-cherished annual summertime rituals promised a triumphant return to prepandemic times.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

2021 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

In September, crowds and an old friend, the Food & Wine Classic, returned to remember, sip, sup, and savor under a familiar white canopy.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Centennial, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Entertainment
aspensojo.com

Snowmass Wine Festival

Guests at the Snowmass Wine Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village, sampled some 300 wines paired with bites from local restaurants, supporting 20 local nonprofits.
SNOWMASS, CO
aspensojo.com

Shop Talk

Just as Aspenites rotate their wardrobes and replace their skis in the garage with bikes, Aspen’s retail scene transitions between winter and summer. From the downtown core to Carbondale, new shops and businesses beckon this summer season. Aspen’s home furnishing offerings are expanding, with luxury brand RH, formerly Restoration...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Slam Dink

In a valley blessed with multiple 14,000-foot peaks for climbing, hundreds of miles of trails for riding and hiking, and many rivers and lakes for paddling and casting, one of the trendiest (here and globally) active endeavors takes place on a Nebraska-flat patch of asphalt one-quarter the size of a tennis court. Here, players volley, chop, dink, and drop over a net with paddles and a perforated plastic ball the color of Vlasic dill juice that’s known as a pickleball.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Altitude Adjustment

Q: My wife and I got married in 2019 and planned a deferred honeymoon that was to include the 2020 Aspen Food & Wine Classic. The pandemic ended up delaying our honeymoon even longer than we imagined, so we are very excited to finally attend F&W in 2022. But with everything that has happened in the world since the pandemic, plus everything still going on, we feel a little self-conscious indulging in what we understand is a very hedonistic weekend. Is there a guilt-free way to enjoy the festivities?
ASPEN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Bayer
Person
Henri Cartier Bresson
aspensojo.com

Filling a Void in Downtown Aspen

Last year, within a matter of months, Piñons closed, Jimmy’s was sold, and then, out of the blue, Tiziano Gortan, the owner of L’Hostaria, announced that he, too, was shutting down his beloved Italian bistro. Between those three iconic restaurants alone, a combined 80-plus years of local Aspen dining history simply evaporated.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Soul Food

Sure, it may seem a bit unusual, but one of my favorite local walks during the summer is through the Aspen Grove Cemetery, tucked on a hillside within a residential neighborhood east of town. I stumbled upon the place shortly after moving here in 1998, while walking Clover, my golden retriever, from our small apartment—attached to a big new house—a couple of blocks away.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

A Roaring Good Time

From its headwaters near Independence Pass high above Aspen to its confluence with the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, the aptly named Roaring Fork drops more than 6,000 feet over 70 miles. This means plenty of whitewater for boating—some pretty wild rides, some less so. Local raft companies put...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Wade in the Shade

Nearly 40 miles of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork rivers are designated Gold Medal waters, which basically means they support a lot of trout (rainbow, brown, cutthroat, and brook). Combine that with easy access and unspoiled, spectacular surroundings, and you have all of the ingredients for fly-fishing heaven. “We’re lucky...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Austrian#German#Bayer#The Aspen Institute#Herbert Bayer Studies
aspensojo.com

Glenwood Glory

ON JUNE 10, 1893, with 12,000 yards of Axminster carpet laid, seven miles of electric wiring installed, 10 acres of plaster applied, 2,000 rosebushes planted, 300 tons of ice crushed, and 500 invitations issued, the Hotel Colorado opened to the world. Lined up on a rail spur just west of the hotel were dozens of private train cars—the Lear jets of their day—each one more opulent than the next. Inaugural events for the hotel included morning swimming contests in the hot springs pool, followed by afternoon polo and horse races.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
aspensojo.com

Artist Finds Room to Grow

From the outside, Tania Dibbs’s new studio looks relatively nondescript: a simple, barn-like metal structure with a short gravel driveway and a garage door. Tucked beneath a hillside in the Elk Run neighborhood of Basalt, it’s particularly modest in comparison with some of the homes surrounding it. That...
BASALT, CO
aspensojo.com

Wade Into Summer

It all starts with a snowflake—or rather, billions of them. Once spring yields to summer and the powder trove that drew more than a million skiers and riders to Aspen’s four mountains over the winter has melted away, the trickle-down theory applies, quite literally, to summer adventure. Practical needs of irrigation aside, the bounty of water released from winter’s grip roils rivers, fills reservoirs, and fuels outdoor recreation—and lots of it, affording play in many different ways, at least for a few months. You may be a rafter or kayaker seeking the thrill of peak-runoff whitewater on the aptly named Roaring Fork. You may relish the solitude of dawn on a paddleboard at Ruedi Reservoir before the wakeboarders wake and make waves. Or you may find liquid bliss in the mountains sipping a cold one while lounging poolside on a rooftop terrace in downtown Aspen. Whatever your leisure pleasure, this insider’s guide to the valley’s water-based activities was written for you.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Stillwater Life

The slap of a beaver’s tail. A cacophony of birdsong. A moose crashing through the brush. These are the sounds you’re likely to hear on a paddleboard float through the approximately three-mile Stillwater section of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen. Meandering through wildlife-welcoming wetlands and the North Star Nature Preserve, the river here, as the name suggests, is mostly flat, peaceful, and amazingly clear—inviting your gaze to wander from skyscraping mountain peaks in the distance to down under the water’s surface, where trout dart in all directions and hover in deep, tea-colored pools.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Amazon
aspensojo.com

Take a Walk on the Wet Side

Pick a hiking trail in the Roaring Fork Valley, and chances are at least part of it will involve water, especially these staff favorites. The Rio Grande Trail (rfta.com/trail-information), named for the railroad this wide, easy multiuse trail was built upon, parallels the Roaring Fork River for most of its 42 miles from Aspen to Glenwood.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Charged Issue

Not so long ago, the nine-mile uphill road ride from Aspen Highlands to the Maroon Bells was an elite realm reserved for cyclists willing to push their heart rate to the max and stretch their lungs to the limit. Now on a busy summer day, these huffing, spandex-clad masochists might be joined by as many as 400 riders on e-bikes—bicycles equipped with an electric motor assist—cruising almost effortlessly uphill at 20 mph, many chatting and taking photos, en route to the most coveted view in Colorado.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Messing Around in Boats

With nearly 1,000 acres of surface water, Ruedi Reservoir offers plenty of room to play for all types of watercraft, and that includes motor-powered and wind-powered. High-performance powerboats (rent them, and waterbikes, from outfitter Invertsports, 888-205-7119, invertsports.com/ruedi-reservoir) launch from the marina boat ramp on the lake’s west side, mostly traveling its length in the same direction, towing water-skiers, wakeboarders, tubers, and—most popular these days—surfers. With boats and boards increasingly designed for this purpose, surfers ride the wake, playing the consistent wave as they would in the ocean and even dropping the rope, relying on the hydraulics to enjoy the ride.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy