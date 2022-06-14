Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets

After more than two years, Covid-19 sheltering operations in Anchorage will come to an end on July 1. At the forefront of this discussion is the Sullivan Arena. Established in the early days of the pandemic as a place for those experiencing homelessness to be monitored and, if needed, sent for medical care, it also addressed community fears regarding the spread of Covid-19. Because this population did not have the ability to “hunker down” or easily test and quarantine when ill, a previous administration believed it made sense to allow these individuals to stay in one monitored location.

2 DAYS AGO