MUSKEGON, MI - Big boats and big fun are on tap the next three days for boaters and spectators at the annual Muskegon Powerboat Weekend. “This is a community celebration of Muskegon’s great water venue. From participants to onlookers we hope that all will enjoy,” said West Michigan Offshore President Roger Zuidema in a press release. “It’s great to welcome some of the biggest most powerful boats from all over the country to Muskegon.”

1 DAY AGO