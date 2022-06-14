ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Miami of the Mountains

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, summer evokes memories of endless days at the beach or a community pool—and while the scene may not be quite the same around Aspen as it is in Miami or Martha’s Vineyard, you can still make a splash in the mountains. Known simply as “The...

aspenpublicradio.org

What’s going on at The Aspen Times?

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. To hear the broadcast version of this story, tap the audio above. The incoming editor of The Aspen Times was fired last week, shortly after he had accepted, but not yet started, the top job in the newsroom. He made one decision before he officially started that appeared to have cost him his job. Andrew Travers was let go after eight years as arts and culture editor at the Times. His departure comes six months after the paper’s ownership changed. It’s been a tumultuous period for the Times. Here’s publisher Allison Pattillo.
aspensojo.com

Ascendigo Blue Aspen

Blue was the recommended hue for cocktail attire at Ascendigo Blue Aspen, Ascendigo Austism Services’ flagship fundraiser at the Hotel Jerome.
aspensojo.com

2021 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

In September, crowds and an old friend, the Food & Wine Classic, returned to remember, sip, sup, and savor under a familiar white canopy.
Glenwood Springs’ 125th Strawberry Days to bring music to the mountains

These boots were made for stompin’ along to the beat of live music, and this weekend, that’s just what they’ll do. Glenwood Springs’ 125th annual Strawberry Days is scheduled to host 11 live performances at Two Rivers Park, starting Friday evening and running through Sunday afternoon, said Tara Harman, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Foundation’s director of operations and special events.
Aspen Daily News

Florida man’s body recovered Thursday from Devil’s Punchbowl

The body of a man who went missing Wednesday after falling into the Devil’s Punchbowl on Independence Pass has been found and recovered, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. He was identified as Steve Midlarsky, 63, of Florida. Midlarsky is a former resident of Aspen, according to...
Vail Daily

Temperatures and luxury transactions begin to rise in the Vail Valley

April showers bring May flowers, and throughout the Vail Valley, wildflowers weren’t the only thing blossoming throughout the fifth month of the year. As we’ve seen for some time now, the $3 million and above luxury market has continued to hold strong through seasonal inventory slowdowns, with April seeing a year-to-date increase of 10% in total sales volume, despite a 6% decrease in high-end listings sold.
Summit Daily News

After 2.5 years of construction and many more of planning, first section of the Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway is almost finished

The gate that allows access to the Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway is still closed, but not for long. The 3.3 mile segment of the Summit County Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway was supposed to be finished by the fall of 2020. Almost two years from its original opening date, the project is expected to officially open on Wednesday, July 13, Katherine King, the Director of Open Space and Trails, said.
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, June 18

Carbondale trustees seek more input on Town Center. The Carbondale Board of Trustees will hold a work session Tuesday that will give the public an opportunity to provide feedback on the direction of the recently acquired Town Center lots. “The town of Carbondale invites the public to learn more about...
Vail Daily

Colorado Mountain Medical moving to Vail Health Hospital

Colorado Mountain Medical and urgent care will relocate from the Medical Professional Building, formerly the US Bank building, to the fifth floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower. Urgent care will be closed June 18-19 and will reopen in the new space June 20, along with all Colorado Mountain Medical services. Urgent care patients on June 18 and 19 should seek care at either the Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Avon at 50 Buck Creek Road or the Vail Health Hospital Emergency Department.
Aspen Daily News

Investigation concludes on Old Snowmass structure fire

Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control concluded their joint investigation with local authorities on Thursday into the cause of the devastating structure fire that destroyed a home, killed two people and injured one in the early-morning hours Monday. The fire burned incredibly hot — the blaze...
