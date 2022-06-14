Miami of the Mountains

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. To hear the broadcast version of this story, tap the audio above. The incoming editor of The Aspen Times was fired last week, shortly after he had accepted, but not yet started, the top job in the newsroom. He made one decision before he officially started that appeared to have cost him his job. Andrew Travers was let go after eight years as arts and culture editor at the Times. His departure comes six months after the paper’s ownership changed. It’s been a tumultuous period for the Times. Here’s publisher Allison Pattillo.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO