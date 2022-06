This space was used a couple weeks ago to point out how overrated Lamar Jackson's contract negotiation has become as a topic. The thought process was that he's going to receive a massive extension from the Baltimore Ravens eventually, so dwelling on the pace of the process wasn't worthwhile. Today is a good time to explore another topic involving the Ravens' star quarterback that is getting old in a hurry: All the complaining that is coming from his former wide receivers. If you haven't been paying attention lately, the cackling is only growing louder.

