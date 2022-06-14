In mid-December, my wife and I decided to take a staycation and booked a room at Aspen Meadows Resort. The boutique property, integrated into the campus of the Aspen Institute on 40 secluded acres just north of town, feels more like a retreat than a hotel. For an architecture and design junkie like myself, and a hand papermaker who specializes in sculpture (my artist wife), this was hallowed ground, an enduring testament to the Bauhaus movement. After founding the Aspen Institute of Humanistic Studies as an intellectual haven for body, mind, and spirit, Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke commissioned Herbert Bayer, an Austrian-American artist and graphic designer who taught at Walter Gropius’s Staatliches Bauhaus art school in Weimar Germany, to create a physical space on a swath of former ranchland that reflected the minimalist ideals of Bauhuas design, which emphasized function over flair. From 1953 to 1973, in tandem with Frank Lloyd Wright acolyte Fritz Benedict, Bayer built dormitories, cafeterias, conference rooms, and exhibition halls—constructed of simple cinder blocks, the structures had flat rooflines and walls of glass and skylights that flooded interiors with natural light, subjugating the built environment to the natural one.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO