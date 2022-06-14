Police searching for missing Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for 42-year-old Christopher Antonie Cherry, who was last seen on June 7.

Cherry was last spotted in the area surrounding Wilkinson Road and Dirk Road. Henrico Police said he has a history of mental health issues and it is necessary that he takes his medication.

Henrico Police are searching for 42-year-old Christopher Cherry who went missing June 7. (Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

Cherry is described by police as 5 foot 8 inches, 197 pounds with short brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information that may help locate Cherry is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

