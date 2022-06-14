ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Trio of Restaurants Demand Attention

aspensojo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be that Aspen and Carbondale were the Roaring Fork Valley’s primary, and only, dining hubs. But in recent years, the scene has shifted to the bustling midvalley, where the tiny hamlets of Basalt and El Jebel/Willits (whatever you choose to call it) are demanding attention....

www.aspensojo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aspensojo.com

2021 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

In September, crowds and an old friend, the Food & Wine Classic, returned to remember, sip, sup, and savor under a familiar white canopy.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Snowmass Wine Festival

Guests at the Snowmass Wine Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village, sampled some 300 wines paired with bites from local restaurants, supporting 20 local nonprofits.
SNOWMASS, CO
aspensojo.com

Filling a Void in Downtown Aspen

Last year, within a matter of months, Piñons closed, Jimmy’s was sold, and then, out of the blue, Tiziano Gortan, the owner of L’Hostaria, announced that he, too, was shutting down his beloved Italian bistro. Between those three iconic restaurants alone, a combined 80-plus years of local Aspen dining history simply evaporated.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

New sushi concept comes to Aspen, hopes to stay long term

Following a successful two-week pop-up in the winter, Taikun Sushi Aspen is returning to the Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences for a full summer season. Proprietor Ryan Chadwick hopes the sushi concept will stay awhile. “It went really well this past winter — it was kind of a...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Restaurants
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
City
Basalt, CO
Aspen, CO
Food & Drinks
City
El Jebel, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aspen, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
aspensojo.com

Altitude Adjustment

Q: My wife and I got married in 2019 and planned a deferred honeymoon that was to include the 2020 Aspen Food & Wine Classic. The pandemic ended up delaying our honeymoon even longer than we imagined, so we are very excited to finally attend F&W in 2022. But with everything that has happened in the world since the pandemic, plus everything still going on, we feel a little self-conscious indulging in what we understand is a very hedonistic weekend. Is there a guilt-free way to enjoy the festivities?
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Shop Talk

Just as Aspenites rotate their wardrobes and replace their skis in the garage with bikes, Aspen’s retail scene transitions between winter and summer. From the downtown core to Carbondale, new shops and businesses beckon this summer season. Aspen’s home furnishing offerings are expanding, with luxury brand RH, formerly Restoration...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Soul Food

Sure, it may seem a bit unusual, but one of my favorite local walks during the summer is through the Aspen Grove Cemetery, tucked on a hillside within a residential neighborhood east of town. I stumbled upon the place shortly after moving here in 1998, while walking Clover, my golden retriever, from our small apartment—attached to a big new house—a couple of blocks away.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Art#Cooking#Sushi#Food Drink#Edison
aspensojo.com

Artist Finds Room to Grow

From the outside, Tania Dibbs’s new studio looks relatively nondescript: a simple, barn-like metal structure with a short gravel driveway and a garage door. Tucked beneath a hillside in the Elk Run neighborhood of Basalt, it’s particularly modest in comparison with some of the homes surrounding it. That...
BASALT, CO
aspensojo.com

Hot Springs Flings

Thanks to geothermal activity in and around the valley, hot springs—both developed and undeveloped—abound. Here’s a sampling of the best. Dating to 1888, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort’s pool is the world’s largest: 400 feet long and fed by a spring that produces over 3.5 million gallons of water per day, cooled to a temperate 90 to 93 degrees that’s comfortable even in summer (and especially on cool mountain evenings, when the pool stays open until 9 p.m.). With lap lanes and a diving area, plenty of lounge chairs, and ample shade—plus an aquatic park that includes the Shoshone Chutes tubing area, kiddie slides, waterfalls, and a huge interactive fountain—there’s plenty to keep the whole family busy for hours. 970-947-2955, hotspringspool.com.
CARBONDALE, CO
aspensojo.com

Wade Into Summer

It all starts with a snowflake—or rather, billions of them. Once spring yields to summer and the powder trove that drew more than a million skiers and riders to Aspen’s four mountains over the winter has melted away, the trickle-down theory applies, quite literally, to summer adventure. Practical needs of irrigation aside, the bounty of water released from winter’s grip roils rivers, fills reservoirs, and fuels outdoor recreation—and lots of it, affording play in many different ways, at least for a few months. You may be a rafter or kayaker seeking the thrill of peak-runoff whitewater on the aptly named Roaring Fork. You may relish the solitude of dawn on a paddleboard at Ruedi Reservoir before the wakeboarders wake and make waves. Or you may find liquid bliss in the mountains sipping a cold one while lounging poolside on a rooftop terrace in downtown Aspen. Whatever your leisure pleasure, this insider’s guide to the valley’s water-based activities was written for you.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
aspensojo.com

Wade in the Shade

Nearly 40 miles of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork rivers are designated Gold Medal waters, which basically means they support a lot of trout (rainbow, brown, cutthroat, and brook). Combine that with easy access and unspoiled, spectacular surroundings, and you have all of the ingredients for fly-fishing heaven. “We’re lucky...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Rec unable to open Eagle Pool for the summer

Following staff discovery of unusual water loss at the Eagle Pool in May, and further third-party assessments, Mountain Recreation will not be able to open the Eagle Pool for the 2022 season. “The Eagle Pool has a long history of being a summer go-to for our community for the past...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail summer lodging reservations are softening

The summer of 2021 was a season of pent-up demand in the tourism industry. That wave seems to have broken. While Vail is quite busy so far this summer, the booking pace has softened for mountain resorts. Inflation and financial market declines play a role, but Tom Foley believes the biggest factor is simply an easing of demand.
VAIL, CO
aspensojo.com

Slam Dink

In a valley blessed with multiple 14,000-foot peaks for climbing, hundreds of miles of trails for riding and hiking, and many rivers and lakes for paddling and casting, one of the trendiest (here and globally) active endeavors takes place on a Nebraska-flat patch of asphalt one-quarter the size of a tennis court. Here, players volley, chop, dink, and drop over a net with paddles and a perforated plastic ball the color of Vlasic dill juice that’s known as a pickleball.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Stillwater Life

The slap of a beaver’s tail. A cacophony of birdsong. A moose crashing through the brush. These are the sounds you’re likely to hear on a paddleboard float through the approximately three-mile Stillwater section of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen. Meandering through wildlife-welcoming wetlands and the North Star Nature Preserve, the river here, as the name suggests, is mostly flat, peaceful, and amazingly clear—inviting your gaze to wander from skyscraping mountain peaks in the distance to down under the water’s surface, where trout dart in all directions and hover in deep, tea-colored pools.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Glenwood Glory

ON JUNE 10, 1893, with 12,000 yards of Axminster carpet laid, seven miles of electric wiring installed, 10 acres of plaster applied, 2,000 rosebushes planted, 300 tons of ice crushed, and 500 invitations issued, the Hotel Colorado opened to the world. Lined up on a rail spur just west of the hotel were dozens of private train cars—the Lear jets of their day—each one more opulent than the next. Inaugural events for the hotel included morning swimming contests in the hot springs pool, followed by afternoon polo and horse races.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco data shows short-term rental impact

Frisco town councilors reviewed a report compiled by Frisco Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook and town staff regarding Frisco’s housing situation. Council took no action but plans to make code changes soon and review other options at future work sessions. The report analyzed the number of short-term rentals in...
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy