Aspen, CO

Filling a Void in Downtown Aspen

aspensojo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, within a matter of months, Piñons closed, Jimmy’s was sold, and then, out of the blue, Tiziano Gortan, the owner of L’Hostaria, announced that he, too, was shutting down his beloved Italian bistro. Between those three iconic restaurants alone, a combined 80-plus years of local Aspen dining history simply...

www.aspensojo.com

aspensojo.com

Trio of Restaurants Demand Attention

It used to be that Aspen and Carbondale were the Roaring Fork Valley’s primary, and only, dining hubs. But in recent years, the scene has shifted to the bustling midvalley, where the tiny hamlets of Basalt and El Jebel/Willits (whatever you choose to call it) are demanding attention. The...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Altitude Adjustment

Q: My wife and I got married in 2019 and planned a deferred honeymoon that was to include the 2020 Aspen Food & Wine Classic. The pandemic ended up delaying our honeymoon even longer than we imagined, so we are very excited to finally attend F&W in 2022. But with everything that has happened in the world since the pandemic, plus everything still going on, we feel a little self-conscious indulging in what we understand is a very hedonistic weekend. Is there a guilt-free way to enjoy the festivities?
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Shop Talk

Just as Aspenites rotate their wardrobes and replace their skis in the garage with bikes, Aspen’s retail scene transitions between winter and summer. From the downtown core to Carbondale, new shops and businesses beckon this summer season. Aspen’s home furnishing offerings are expanding, with luxury brand RH, formerly Restoration...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Hot Springs Flings

Thanks to geothermal activity in and around the valley, hot springs—both developed and undeveloped—abound. Here’s a sampling of the best. Dating to 1888, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort’s pool is the world’s largest: 400 feet long and fed by a spring that produces over 3.5 million gallons of water per day, cooled to a temperate 90 to 93 degrees that’s comfortable even in summer (and especially on cool mountain evenings, when the pool stays open until 9 p.m.). With lap lanes and a diving area, plenty of lounge chairs, and ample shade—plus an aquatic park that includes the Shoshone Chutes tubing area, kiddie slides, waterfalls, and a huge interactive fountain—there’s plenty to keep the whole family busy for hours. 970-947-2955, hotspringspool.com.
CARBONDALE, CO
aspensojo.com

A Roaring Good Time

From its headwaters near Independence Pass high above Aspen to its confluence with the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, the aptly named Roaring Fork drops more than 6,000 feet over 70 miles. This means plenty of whitewater for boating—some pretty wild rides, some less so. Local raft companies put...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Wade Into Summer

It all starts with a snowflake—or rather, billions of them. Once spring yields to summer and the powder trove that drew more than a million skiers and riders to Aspen’s four mountains over the winter has melted away, the trickle-down theory applies, quite literally, to summer adventure. Practical needs of irrigation aside, the bounty of water released from winter’s grip roils rivers, fills reservoirs, and fuels outdoor recreation—and lots of it, affording play in many different ways, at least for a few months. You may be a rafter or kayaker seeking the thrill of peak-runoff whitewater on the aptly named Roaring Fork. You may relish the solitude of dawn on a paddleboard at Ruedi Reservoir before the wakeboarders wake and make waves. Or you may find liquid bliss in the mountains sipping a cold one while lounging poolside on a rooftop terrace in downtown Aspen. Whatever your leisure pleasure, this insider’s guide to the valley’s water-based activities was written for you.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Wade in the Shade

Nearly 40 miles of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork rivers are designated Gold Medal waters, which basically means they support a lot of trout (rainbow, brown, cutthroat, and brook). Combine that with easy access and unspoiled, spectacular surroundings, and you have all of the ingredients for fly-fishing heaven. “We’re lucky...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Glenwood Glory

ON JUNE 10, 1893, with 12,000 yards of Axminster carpet laid, seven miles of electric wiring installed, 10 acres of plaster applied, 2,000 rosebushes planted, 300 tons of ice crushed, and 500 invitations issued, the Hotel Colorado opened to the world. Lined up on a rail spur just west of the hotel were dozens of private train cars—the Lear jets of their day—each one more opulent than the next. Inaugural events for the hotel included morning swimming contests in the hot springs pool, followed by afternoon polo and horse races.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
aspensojo.com

Stillwater Life

The slap of a beaver’s tail. A cacophony of birdsong. A moose crashing through the brush. These are the sounds you’re likely to hear on a paddleboard float through the approximately three-mile Stillwater section of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen. Meandering through wildlife-welcoming wetlands and the North Star Nature Preserve, the river here, as the name suggests, is mostly flat, peaceful, and amazingly clear—inviting your gaze to wander from skyscraping mountain peaks in the distance to down under the water’s surface, where trout dart in all directions and hover in deep, tea-colored pools.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Slam Dink

In a valley blessed with multiple 14,000-foot peaks for climbing, hundreds of miles of trails for riding and hiking, and many rivers and lakes for paddling and casting, one of the trendiest (here and globally) active endeavors takes place on a Nebraska-flat patch of asphalt one-quarter the size of a tennis court. Here, players volley, chop, dink, and drop over a net with paddles and a perforated plastic ball the color of Vlasic dill juice that’s known as a pickleball.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Council member calls out new Aspen Times owner

Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein used his time at the top of the regular meeting on Tuesday to make an impassioned plea — one he’d taken the time to prewrite — to the community to rally around a local tradition of free press. “My comments are my own,”...
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Remembering a Bauhaus Builder

In mid-December, my wife and I decided to take a staycation and booked a room at Aspen Meadows Resort. The boutique property, integrated into the campus of the Aspen Institute on 40 secluded acres just north of town, feels more like a retreat than a hotel. For an architecture and design junkie like myself, and a hand papermaker who specializes in sculpture (my artist wife), this was hallowed ground, an enduring testament to the Bauhaus movement. After founding the Aspen Institute of Humanistic Studies as an intellectual haven for body, mind, and spirit, Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke commissioned Herbert Bayer, an Austrian-American artist and graphic designer who taught at Walter Gropius’s Staatliches Bauhaus art school in Weimar Germany, to create a physical space on a swath of former ranchland that reflected the minimalist ideals of Bauhuas design, which emphasized function over flair. From 1953 to 1973, in tandem with Frank Lloyd Wright acolyte Fritz Benedict, Bayer built dormitories, cafeterias, conference rooms, and exhibition halls—constructed of simple cinder blocks, the structures had flat rooflines and walls of glass and skylights that flooded interiors with natural light, subjugating the built environment to the natural one.
ASPEN, CO
aspensojo.com

Charged Issue

Not so long ago, the nine-mile uphill road ride from Aspen Highlands to the Maroon Bells was an elite realm reserved for cyclists willing to push their heart rate to the max and stretch their lungs to the limit. Now on a busy summer day, these huffing, spandex-clad masochists might be joined by as many as 400 riders on e-bikes—bicycles equipped with an electric motor assist—cruising almost effortlessly uphill at 20 mph, many chatting and taking photos, en route to the most coveted view in Colorado.
ASPEN, CO
99.9 KEKB

Most Expensive House For Sale In Colorado Compared to Nebraska

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in Nebraska? Let's take a look. Real estate can be a bit wonky. These two properties are located 735 miles from one another. How drastically will they vary in price?

