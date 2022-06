A Caney woman and a Coffeyville man are arrested on multiple drug charges. At around midnight, Caney Police Officers and EMS responded to the Garden Walk Apartments for a possible drug overdose. A male subject inside the apartment was transported to a Bartlesville Hospital for treatment. While at the scene officers observed drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant officers seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia from the apartment. Caney PD submitted the case to the Montgomery County Attorney for review and filing of charges.

CANEY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO