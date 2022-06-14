ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The stone that helped build America’: Indiana Limestone Company to offer Empire Quarry tour

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Bloomington is partnering with Indiana Limestone Company to conduct a tour of the Empire Quarry as part of Limestone Month. On June 28, participants will experience the operations of the Empire Quarry hole — the site where the stone from the Empire State Building was extracted. “Limestone...

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Home prices in Indiana: Here are the fastest-growing cities

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 cities and towns in IN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $154,128 over the last 12 months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana State Police promotes Owen County Native

BLOOMINGTON – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Sergeant Michael Wood to the rank of First Sergeant. F/Sgt. Wood will serve as the Assistant District Commander and oversee the district facilities and resources along with being the district administrator and acting commander when designated.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Goat Farm Plans Move Forward; Accessible Curb Ramps Improve Bloomington for all Residents; and Crosswalk Improvements Increase Safety

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Burger Week returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A whole week devoted to burgers? Sign us up! Indianapolis Burger Week returns next week, giving you the chance to sample some of Indiana’s best burgers for $7 at participating Indy-area restaurants. Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, runs from June 20 through June 26. Over the course of seven days, burger lovers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Washington Resident Wins Big Jackpot at American Legion

There was a big winner last night in Washington at the American Legion for the Stars & Stripes Jackpot Drawing. The big jackpot was behind #28 and went to Gayla Hopkins of Washington. She was present so she did win the full amount of $27,554. The American Legion will take...
WASHINGTON, IN
Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

