Troy golf places 2nd in top-10 in 106th Alabama State Amateur Championship

TROY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — University of Troy golfers Brantley Scott and Will McFadden continued their stellar play from the 2021-22 season with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Alabama State Amateur Championship at Bent Creek Golf Course in Bessemer last weekend.

Scott, a rising sophomore who was selected to the 2021-22 second-team All-Sun Belt Conference team after five top-10 finishes during the season, finished the event 12 strokes under par. Despite shooting 4-under par in the final round, Scott placed in second place, one shot off the top spot (-13).

Scott finished his true freshman season with a 72.12 stroke average with a team-leading six rounds in the 60 along with four top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 performances in the Trojans’ 11 events.

Mobile native and rising senior McFadden kept the pace with Scott all season after having his individual scorecard counting in all 11 events. McFadden registered a career-best 72.45 stroke average in his junior season en route to a 2021-22 third-team All-Sun Belt Conference team selection.

McFadden registered three rounds under par in the event including a 7-under par (65) in the final round to put him T-7 in the final standings.



EL DORADO, ARKANSAS – APRIL 26: Round Three of the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championships at the Mystic Creek Golf Club on April 26, 2022 in El Dorado, Arkansas

The duo finished first and second in 5-of-11 events of the year while leading Trojans in 10 of those.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.