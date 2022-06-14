ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy golf places 2nd in top-10 in 106th Alabama State Amateur Championship

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

TROY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — University of Troy golfers Brantley Scott and Will McFadden continued their stellar play from the 2021-22 season with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Alabama State Amateur Championship at Bent Creek Golf Course in Bessemer last weekend.

Scott, a rising sophomore who was selected to the 2021-22 second-team All-Sun Belt Conference team after five top-10 finishes during the season, finished the event 12 strokes under par. Despite shooting 4-under par in the final round, Scott placed in second place, one shot off the top spot (-13).

Scott finished his true freshman season with a 72.12 stroke average with a team-leading six rounds in the 60 along with four top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 performances in the Trojans’ 11 events.

Troy University boasts cheapest tuition in Alabama, eliminates many fees

Mobile native and rising senior McFadden kept the pace with Scott all season after having his individual scorecard counting in all 11 events. McFadden registered a career-best 72.45 stroke average in his junior season en route to a 2021-22 third-team All-Sun Belt Conference team selection.

McFadden registered three rounds under par in the event including a 7-under par (65) in the final round to put him T-7 in the final standings.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWJyl_0gAm2RXf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbp29_0gAm2RXf00
    EL DORADO, ARKANSAS – APRIL 26: Round Three of the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championships at the Mystic Creek Golf Club on April 26, 2022 in El Dorado, Arkansas

The duo finished first and second in 5-of-11 events of the year while leading Trojans in 10 of those.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats Set With Current Roster

Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media Thursday to promote the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham that will take place December 17 against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena. Oats also discussed the landscape of Alabama basketball including the roster makeup heading into next year. Alabama has one open scholarship left and the 2021 Sec Coach of the Year was asked what his plans are for handling it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
College Football HQ

5-star Alabama based recruit picks Georgia over Crimson Tide

An elite cornerback from Alabama is headed out of state as A.J. Harris committed to Georgia as the Bulldogs' first 5-star pick-up of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle. Harris chose Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, and Florida. Harris arrives at reigning national champion Georgia as the No. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Bessemer, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
State
Arkansas State
City
Mobile, AL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 10: Birmingham Stallions-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) and the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5) on FOX at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham, which earned the No. 1 seed in the South Division by virtue of its 8-1 record, already has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Top Rated JUCO Prospect Visits Alabama

Malik Benson, the top rated junior college wideout in the class of 2023, made his official visit to Alabama this week, joining several other notable talents in Tuscaloosa. Benson is currently enrolled at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas where recent transfer Miles Kitselman also played, and has interest from nearly every school in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy University#Golf Course#Golf Club#University Of Troy#El Dorado#Sec
105.1 The Block

Top Cities New Tuscaloosa Residents Are Moving From

One of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, Tuscaloosa, is seeing people move here from many places. According to Stacker.com, here are the top cities around the country that we’re welcoming to town. 1) Indianapolis, Indiana. I found this a little surprising but according to the stats, we’re seeing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

2022 All-USFL team announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the final regular-season weekend and then the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, the United States Football League announced the inaugural All-USFL Team. From a league of nearly 400 players, the USFL said 25 were selected (for 27 positions) because of their consistently exceptional on-field play...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
gooddaylivingal.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Grocery Brewpub Permanently Closing After 13 Months

One of the newest restaurants in downtown Tuscaloosa is permanently closing after a little more than a year in business. As the Thread reported last year, the Grocery Brewpub moved into the former home of downtown's Mellow Mushroom at 2230 University Boulevard. The pizzeria closed back in 2017, reportedly over the already high and ever-climbing cost of rent, and the space went unoccupied for four years until GBP's grand opening last May.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy