There was a large truck fire on Interstate 24 in the Westbound lane on Thursday afternoon around 1:15 PM (06/16/22). The blaze was at mile marker 97, which is the Beechgrove exit. Emergency personnel from both Rutherford and Coffee County responded to the call. Authorities had to block both lanes of traffic to extinguish the fire, investigate the cause and clear the debris.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO