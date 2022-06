NATCHEZ — Nick Bezzel said the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Gun Club of Central Texas abides by the law. Bezzel, the leader of that gun club, has organized a series of events for Friday and Sunday in Natchez to commemorate what he calls the Black Holocaust at the Devil’s Punchbowl and Juneteenth. He has invited other armed groups to join in.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO