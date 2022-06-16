ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner Receives Discouraging Update on Detention in Russia

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Griner will stay in Russia a little longer. According to NBC News, the WNBA star will be in Russia until July 2 as her detention has been extended. Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities discovered vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In March,...

popculture.com

Comments / 228

Matt Del Percio
2d ago

She has been made such a big deal by social media that Russia now uses her as a blue chip commodity. The more they cry for her release the less likely it will happen.

Reply(11)
71
James Amador
1d ago

This story has run way past the normal 48 hour headline grabbing news items. Why are we still seeing this on a daily bases? Are there not other much more pressing matters that affect all Americans rather than focusing on just one black, gay, dope user/smuggler?

Reply(3)
57
jdcole
1d ago

she may be a friend. champion. team mate but she also said she hates America, broke the law in another country and is being held responsible for her stupidity. now she nehs and pleads with the country she hates to make a deal for her release. let her sit for the full sentence to learn a lesson. hopefully she will learn it .

Reply(7)
47
thecomeback.com

Nancy Pelosi has message for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been rekindled, which is earning well-deserved praise from all of their biggest fans, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Friday morning, Pelosi issued a congratulatory tweet to the Warriors who were coming off their Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics, securing the franchise’s fourth NBA Championship in just eight years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL Stadium Getting Trashed Following World Cup News

On Thursday afternoon, the sports world learned the host locations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico will share host venues for the beloved sporting event. In total, there are 16 cities that will be hosting games for the next World Cup. Among the cities in...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

FIFA Announces What U.S. Cities Are In, Who’s Snubbed for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced Thursday the 16 cities in North America that will host a World Cup match when the men’s tournament commences in the summer of 2026. Cities making the cut include New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Boston in the United States; Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City in Mexico; and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. There will be 10 matches each in Mexico and Canada, while the U.S. will host 60. Those snubbed from hosting matches include the area surrounding the U.S. capital, as well as Orlando, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Denver amid finalists. Chicago, Minneapolis, and Phoenix withdrew their bid to host after expressing issues with FIFA’s financial demands. The site of the tournament’s final has not been announced yet.
MLS
UPI News

WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire

June 16 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Sue Bird will retire from the WNBA after this season, she announced Thursday on social media. Bird, 41, is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the league's all-time assists leader. She also is a five-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and won two national titles in college at UConn.
BASKETBALL

