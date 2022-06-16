Brittney Griner Receives Discouraging Update on Detention in Russia

FIFA announced Thursday the 16 cities in North America that will host a World Cup match when the men’s tournament commences in the summer of 2026. Cities making the cut include New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Boston in the United States; Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City in Mexico; and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. There will be 10 matches each in Mexico and Canada, while the U.S. will host 60. Those snubbed from hosting matches include the area surrounding the U.S. capital, as well as Orlando, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Denver amid finalists. Chicago, Minneapolis, and Phoenix withdrew their bid to host after expressing issues with FIFA’s financial demands. The site of the tournament’s final has not been announced yet.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO