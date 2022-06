An autopsy confirms a woman found dead behind an apartment building in Natchez died of homicide. 63-year old Doretha Fitzgerald’s body was found behind Demarco Square Apartments the morning of Sunday, June 5th and while police weren’t initially sure what caused her death, the Adams County Coroner now says she died of blunt force trauma to the head. Police continue investigating the case. There’s no word of any suspects in Fitzgerald’s death as of yet.

