In December, rapper Slim 400, born Vincent Cochran, was shot and killed. Two suspects have been arrested and they were hit with a bail in the millions. According to the Los Angeles Times, Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles and Tamara Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were arrested on June 9. Terry was booked on suspicion of murder with a bail at $3.025 million. Bell was booked on suspicion of being an accessory and her bail was set at $1 million.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO