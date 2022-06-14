ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg officer catches three catalytic converter stealing suspects

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVYVs_0gAlyAp200

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Three men were arrested Tuesday morning after a Fredericksburg Police officer caught them allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to the Fredericksburg Police, over the last few months, the Fredericksburg area has seen an increase in stolen catalytic converters. Vehicles that were typical victims to these thefts were Toyota Priuses.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, an officer saw two Toyota Priuses parked near one another in the Stratford Square Apartment Complex. He decided to station his car across and wait to see if a theft would occur.

Eventually, a Honda Accord entered the parking lot and stopped in front of the Priuses. The officer approached the car and upon doing so heard the sound of a saw and a man underneath one of the Priuses.

Chesterfield residents out $80K due to ‘grandparent scam’

The officer gave commands for the suspect to stop moving but he did not comply, jumping into the Accord and fleeing, starting a pursuit.

After some time, the suspects were stopped and arrested at the Sunset Memorial Ceremony with assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a saw and several catalytic converters.

Among the three suspects were Burgess Malik, 24, Jarell King, 28 and Achontay Cotten, 18, all residents of Enfield, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 15

Tina Woolard
1d ago

my daughters car broke down on her when she was on her way to work so she got a ride to work called a tow truck before he got the someone stole her catylic converter her battery lock these people up for a very long time now she lost her job cause she doesn't have the money to fix her car right now so she has no way to work

Reply
2
guest for dinner
2d ago

that hits the owners pocket hard.will not get any jail time maybe at the hardest sentence will be community service.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

No arrests after multiple cars struck in West End hit-and-run

Alexandria Police continue to investigate a three-vehicle hit-and-run in the West End that downed a tree into the north bound lanes of N. Beauregard Street and Quantrell Avenue. At around 4 p.m. on May 1, a 2013 silver Dodge Ram was found abandoned at the intersection near a 1995 Chevrolet...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Suspect Identified And Arrested For Robbery, Theft And Assault At Convenience Store

WALDORF, Md. – On June 6 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and asked for cigars. The clerk got the cigars, but the suspect suddenly pulled the clerk over the counter and stole them from his hand. The suspect then walked behind the counter and stole additional packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Fredericksburg, VA
Cars
WHSV

ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged 21-year-old Shamar Anthony Singleton, of Charlottesville, for multiple vehicle break-ins and burglary of a residence that occurred in Stuarts Draft. Singleton was charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating armed robbery

Fredericksburg Police actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred June 14thin the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. At approximately 2:30. a.m., a male sitting in his vehicle was approached by an unknown black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WITN

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#The Fredericksburg Police#Nexstar Media Inc
fredericksburg.today

Three arrested and charged with catalytic converter theft in Fredericksburg

Three arrested and charged with catalytic converter theft in Fredericksburg. Early Tuesday morning, with the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg Police Department took three men into police custody for stealing several catalytic converters. Over the last few months, the Fredericksburg area has seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts, one vehicle make-and-model routinely targeted is the Toyota Prius.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Officers Recover Drugs And Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop

POMFRET, Md. – On June 15 at 4:45 p.m., officers assigned to the COPs Unit initiated a traffic stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Cedar Lane after observing a speeding violation. During the course of the stop, officers recovered marijuana from inside the car and found...
POMFRET, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, […]
DUNKIRK, MD
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Sheriff's office investigates ATM theft at Lake Gaston

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation after ATMs in the area of the Food Lion shopping center at Lake Gaston were broken into early Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Major John Branche told the newspaper that a call came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. on June 14. He...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
fox5dc.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Woodbridge identified: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have identified a 19-year-old they say was shot and killed Tuesday in Prince William County. David Madison Fowler III of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge was shot in the Cheshire Station Plaza around 2 p.m. on June 14. Officer say they believe a transaction was arranged between...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Prince George's Crash

The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Prince George's County earlier this month has been identified, authorities say. Fernando Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 19, was struck by a vehicle that was attempting to make a u-turn into his path on the westbound lanes of Cherry Hill Road near Park Drive around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy