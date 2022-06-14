ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Hanigan and Johnson Orthodontics to open Woodforest office

By Community Impact staff
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Hanigan and Johnson Orthodontics is slated to open at 760 Fish...

Community Impact Houston

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

16 clinics, urgent care centers and emergency rooms to seek treatment at in The Woodlands area

Editor's note: This content first appeared in the The Woodlands June 2022 print paper, Community Impact Newspaper's annual health care edition. Treatment, staffing and facility equipment vary among emergency rooms, retail clinics and urgent care centers. The following is a list of several providers in The Woodlands area. Contact each facility for specific services offered and cost information. This list is not comprehensive.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 events in the Conroe, Montgomery area, June 17-19

The 11th Annual Fire up the Bands is a charity concert to raise money for the Conroe Firefighters Foundation. Featured artists are Read Southall Band and Cody Hibbard, Tyler McCollum and Cannon Band. $35 (general admission). Limited availability. 6 p.m.-midnight. Downtown Conroe, Conroe. http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/19543-Fire_Up_The_Bands/. June 18: Celebrate Juneteenth. The Tamina...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter to host grand opening June 21

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Katy location on June 21. The business is located at 27809 Katy Freeway, Katy. ExploreUSA RV Supercenter offers new and used RVs for customers looking to purchase and also provides maintenance and repair services for those who already own. The RV store sells various styles of recreational vehicles, including Class A, B and C motorhomes; fifth wheels; and toy haulers. 346-471-5710. www.exploreusa.com/grand-opening-katy.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fleur at Woodforest in Montgomery under new ownership

Andrea Canales became the new owner of Fleur at Woodforest as of May 1. Fleur is located at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 200, Montgomery, and offers fresh flowers from many different countries. Canales said the flower shop also now offers custom silk arrangements and in-home floral design with having 25 years of experience owning a flower shop and 45 years of design experience. 936-235-2095. www.fleuratwoodforest.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Happy Lemon opens new location in Cypress

Happy Lemon opened June 11 at 11930 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 700, Cypress. Known for its teas topped with salted cheese, the shop also serves classic milk teas, boba drinks, teas with lemon, smoothies, fruity green teas and matcha lattes, among other beverages. www.happylemonusa.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Madison Reed sets date for First Colony Mall opening

Madison Reed has set an opening date for a new location in Sugar Land’s outdoor-indoor mall First Colony Mall, the brand announced on June 14. Madison Reed will open a new store on June 30 at 16535 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 2005, Sugar Land, bringing hair care and hair color products as well as a color bar that includes a free personalized color consultation. Customers can take a hair color home or schedule an appointment to have a colorist color their hair, according to the company’s website. www.madison-reed.com.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Food Bank Hosting 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament

CONROE, TX -- Montgomery County Food Bank is aiming high for its 10th annual Shootout Hunger sporting clays tournament on September 16, 2022 at Blackwood Sporting Co. located at 11400 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX 77304. Shootout Hunger raises awareness and funds to help provide food for hungry children, families, and seniors in Montgomery County. Every $1 raised helps Montgomery County Food Bank provide up to 5 meals to those in need.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Reliant Energy donation to help fund air conditioning for vulnerable residents, cooling centers throughout Houston

Although summer does not officially start until June 21, Houston has already seen temperatures rise to the triple digits, bringing dangerous heat to the area. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Reliant Energy’s 17th annual Beat the Heat program for the city of Houston during a June 16 press conference. He was joined by Scott Burns, Reliant's general manager of services and customer experience, as well as Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Deborah Moore from the Houston Health Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pickleball-focused bar to open this fall on Shepherd Drive in Houston

The owners behind FM Kitchen and Bar are set to bring a new concept to fruition this fall when PKL Social opens at 1102 Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to a press release from Scurfield Group, the media team working on the concept, the new outdoor patio and sports bar will have a focus on pickleball—a game that combines badminton, ping-pong and tennis. The PKL and FM operating partner, Jason Mok, who is also a former Rice University tennis player, said he was intrigued by the game from the moment he discovered it.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 457th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 21 day of November, 2021, in the case of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff, vs. Evelyn S. Goris (1) $3,699.25 Principal Sum (2) $5,138.00 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on the total Judgment, Including attorney's fees awarded herein, from the date this Judgment is signed until fully paid (4) $612.67 Court Cost ($304.00 Process Server fees included). (5) $0.00 Judgment Credit, Defendant, Cause No. 21-09-12555-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff as against Defendant, I did on the 13 day of June 2022, at 11 :30 o'clock a.m., levy upon the following-described property of Defendant:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

