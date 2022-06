PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend. The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.

PERU, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO