ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases rise above 7,000

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9ziy_0gAlxf1e00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have now pushed above 7,000 as an upward trend continues.

ADH data shows 7,136 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 190 from the previous day, with the last time data showing active cases as high being February 24, 2022. There were 740 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 851,275 since the pandemic began.

FDA panel considers Moderna’s COVID shots for kids 6 to 17

The latest figures also showed a bump of 10 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 186. The number of patients on a ventilator went up by one to eight, while patients in ICU due to the virus remain at 20.

Health officials reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,527.

No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID

The data also showed that as of Tuesday 4,089,825 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,206 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,618,319, with another 285,982 being partially immunized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adh#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
Lincoln Report

3 Beautiful Beaches in Arkansas

Many people find the beach to be a relaxing place to unwind and forget about their daily stresses. However, not everyone has easy access to the coast. Arkansas, for instance, does not have any ocean shoreline. However, this does not mean that residents of the Natural State cannot enjoy all the benefits of a beach vacation. In addition to beautiful lakes and rivers, you can engage in all the activities that make a beach day so enjoyable.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 16 News

Arkansas gas prices follow crude prices in recent drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After several heady days, gas prices have begun dropping in Arkansas, and the nation, after crude oil prices began dropping in the past week. The gas price average in Arkansas is $4.53 for June 17, down from yesterday’s $4.54. That marks a fall from what had been a steady climb in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WAPT

People line up in high heat for free water

JACKSON, Miss. — People lined up in a parking lot on Raymond Road across from the back of New Horizon International Church to pick up free bottled water to help beat the high temperatures. Central Mississippi Health Services, Southern Echo and other local organizations teamed up for the giveaway...
JACKSON, MS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy