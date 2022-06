REDINGTON SHORES — Longtime Town Clerk Mary Palmer is leaving her post after serving the town for 38 years. Palmer has resigned. She was faced with a choice between signing a separation agreement from the town, which would give her a full package of benefits for her service, or choosing to stay on and most likely be ousted with no benefits by a commission majority that wanted to replace her.

REDINGTON SHORES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO