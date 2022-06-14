Families Flock to Local Splash Pads to Beat the Heat
By Delane Cleveland
ccxmedia.org
2 days ago
With an excessive heat warning issued across the metro on Tuesday, families looking to cool down found the perfect place in New Hope – the YMCA. “We are out here trying to beat the heat, I think like a lot of people,” said Daniella Saima, a New...
There’s no better way to enjoy Summer than at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center! They’ve got something for everyone with big slides and little slides, a plunge slide, diving boards, water walk, and more. There are special events for the big kids with Teen Nights, little ones seven and under can come out Saturdays from 10-11:30 for Little Splashes, and the pool is a great place to hold a birthday party. Now is a great time to sign up for swimming lessons, and to get your season pass. Visit http://www.CrystalMN.gov/Pool for more information.
Fridays this Summer will be a great time to have lunch in the New Hope City Hall parking lot, as Community Development Administrative Specialist Jessi Weber says, “Food Truck Friday is an event that we have throughout the Summer where up to four trucks will be here in the City Hall parking lot every Friday, and people who work in the area, or live in New Hope can come and have lunch and hang out and socialize.” It’s a great opportunity to check out a variety of food trucks, as she adds, “We’re gonna have our dessert trucks, from ice cream to donuts, cookie dough, we’re gonna have for your main meal we’re gonna have barbecue, we’re gonna have Asian, we’re gonna have Latin food. Some of the trucks will even cater to people with food sensitivities so that will be a nice option for people, so just a little something for everybody out there.” And new this year the city will have events happening in Civic Center Park just before the trucks show up, or while they’re there, as Weber says, “We’re gonna have Bingo in the Park, we’re gonna have some story time, maybe some chalk event going on, so we’ll just kinda add a couple other fun things to tie into Food Truck Fridays.” She adds that it’s a great community building opportunity, as “We’re gonna have city staff that’s available that’s mingling with everybody attending Food Truck Friday. We’re gonna have some of our fire department, our police department, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity to chat with the residents, or people in the area.” Food Truck Fridays run through August 19 from 11am-2pm, except for July 15th when there’s a swim meet at the pool. For more information go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/foodtruckfriday.
From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.
The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
Charming and delightful is how you will find this remodeled farmhouse. So much to enjoy with updates inside and out. The home includes darling kitchen and baths, wood floors and a four season porch, which is ideal for watching sunsets. The property's grounds are beautiful and peaceful. Visitors will find...
New Hope homeowners have an extra incentive to spruce up their yards because the city recently launched a curbside reimbursement program. Owners of single and two-family homes can make upgrades to the exterior of their homes and garages in areas visible from the street. The program reimburses property owners for...
Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
City Staff Support Change to Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center. The Brooklyn Center City Council approved changing the name of the Earle Brown Heritage Center to the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center at its meeting Monday. A few years ago, you couldn’t drive through Brooklyn Center without seeing the name...
MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
Home Prices Climb Despite Bump in Twin Cities Housing Supply. Something has occurred in the Twin Cities housing market that hasn’t happened in two years: the housing supply has gone up. But a realtor based in Brooklyn Park says we still have a long ways to go before we see the real estate market return to the buyer’s favor.
Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the heat on the way, air conditioners will be cranking Tuesday, and that drives up your home energy bills.
Alan and Nancy Helfinstine already have a plan for this summer’s heat
“We might bump our thermostat up a few degrees to save a little on energy,” Alan, from Brooklyn Center, said.
Experts say air conditioning accounts for more than 40% of homeowners’ energy use in the summertime. Here are some tips on what you can do to keep your energy costs low when it’s heating up.
“So much energy comes from inside your home in the summertime,” Dean’s Home Services...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat.
Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home.
(credit: Gerd Schweinitz)
Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Fans of a popular drive-in movie theater are wondering whether it will ever open this season -- or at all. Vali-Hi is the last remaining one of its kind in the area. As of now, its website doesn't list any showings and the phone number that's listed just keeps ringing.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
Comments / 0