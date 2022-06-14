Families Flock to Local Splash Pads to Beat the Heat

Fridays this Summer will be a great time to have lunch in the New Hope City Hall parking lot, as Community Development Administrative Specialist Jessi Weber says, “Food Truck Friday is an event that we have throughout the Summer where up to four trucks will be here in the City Hall parking lot every Friday, and people who work in the area, or live in New Hope can come and have lunch and hang out and socialize.” It’s a great opportunity to check out a variety of food trucks, as she adds, “We’re gonna have our dessert trucks, from ice cream to donuts, cookie dough, we’re gonna have for your main meal we’re gonna have barbecue, we’re gonna have Asian, we’re gonna have Latin food. Some of the trucks will even cater to people with food sensitivities so that will be a nice option for people, so just a little something for everybody out there.” And new this year the city will have events happening in Civic Center Park just before the trucks show up, or while they’re there, as Weber says, “We’re gonna have Bingo in the Park, we’re gonna have some story time, maybe some chalk event going on, so we’ll just kinda add a couple other fun things to tie into Food Truck Fridays.” She adds that it’s a great community building opportunity, as “We’re gonna have city staff that’s available that’s mingling with everybody attending Food Truck Friday. We’re gonna have some of our fire department, our police department, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity to chat with the residents, or people in the area.” Food Truck Fridays run through August 19 from 11am-2pm, except for July 15th when there’s a swim meet at the pool. For more information go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/foodtruckfriday.

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO