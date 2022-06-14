ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Special election: 4 candidates vying for South Texas congressional border seat

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26njbP_0gAlvzw000

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A special election to fill the remaining term for a South Texas congressional border seat is being held Tuesday.

Two Republicans and two Democrats are all vying to fill Texas’ District 34 seat for the remainder of the year. It is a seat that former U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., a Democrat from Brownsville, held since 2013 but stepped down on March 31 to pursue other interests, and that has been affected by redistricting.

South Texas congressman Filemon Vela has stepped down

GOP candidate Mayra Flores has spent almost $1 million on TV ads that promote border security.

She was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and tweeted last month about how her family migrated “legally” to the United States. She is the wife of a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

A win could set up Flores ss the incumbent candidate for the general election in November.

Former Cameron County Commissioner and Judge Dan Sanchez, of Harlingen, Texas, is running as a Democrat. Republican Juana “Janie” Cantu-Cabrera, and Democrat Rene Coronado are also in the running.

Former South Texas judge announces run in special election for open congressional seat

The race will go to a runoff later this summer if no candidate receives a majority vote on Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner of Tuesday’s special election will hold the Gulf Coast seat only until January when the winner of the November election takes office.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In November, Flores will face U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who lives in McAllen and currently represents District 15. He is running as the Democratic candidate for District 34 in November after the Texas Legislature changed voting boundaries and relocated his home from District 15 to District 34.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott’s Border Mission Targets Pot

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s precious border mission evolved from their mission to crack down on drug smugglers and human traffickers, and is now going after another type of “criminals:” U.S. citizens that have in their possession over 2 oz of marijuana. Abbott points to more than 14,000...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcallen, TX
Elections
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Abbott receives border security update in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will attend a border security briefing in Weslaco, held by state and local officials. The press briefing is set to begin around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory. You can watch the live event in the video player above.
WESLACO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Flores flips congressional seat

The June 14 Runoff Elections saw spectators shocked at the special election for U.S. Representative District 34, where Republican Mayra Flores defeated leading Democrat Dan Sanchez by over 2,000 votes. Flores garnered 50.98 percent of the vote, flipping a seat long held by Democrat Filemon Vela, who resigned in March....
SAN BENITO, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Pfluger exposes possible plan to release busloads of illegal migrants in San Angelo

WASHINGTON, DC – Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of illegal migrants in San Angelo, Texas. Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): “My office just uncovered that the Department...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Legislature#Election Local#Immigration Policy#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Borderreport Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Special Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
San Angelo LIVE!

More Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Arrested in the Valley This Week

EDINBURG – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 512 illegal migrants in three large groups and disrupted a human stash house. Over the last 48 hours, RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 512 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo Counties. The groups were comprised of 276 family members, 146 unaccompanied children, and 90 single adults. The migrants are from Cuba, Central and South America. RGV agents have encountered over 100 large groups illegally entering the United States since October 2021, resulting in more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions. …
EDINBURG, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

4K+
Followers
857
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy