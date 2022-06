PORTAGE, Wis. — Three people are in custody following what police said was a kidnapping in Madison that ended with the victim being fatally shot in rural Columbia County. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping happened Tuesday in Madison. The victim was reportedly assaulted and bound before being put in his own vehicle and driven to a rural area between Portage and the Wisconsin Dells, where he was shot.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO