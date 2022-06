The hot housing market in Los Angeles might be coming to a halt, according to the latest research into real estate trends. It's been a seller's market for years, but new data from Core Logic Wednesday suggests the super-heated market may finally be cooling off: total sales for May 2022 were down 16% from May 2021. That makes it the worst May sales in 34 years."What they're saying is the actual number of sales are down year over year and part of that is that there was a lot of pent-up demand over the last few years and low-interest rates...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO